DISYS CEO to Speak at the Collaboration in the Gig Economy Conference

MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mahfuz Ahmed, Founder and CEO of Digital Intelligence Systems, LLC (DISYS) will be a featured panelist at the Collaboration in the Gig Economy Conference in San Diego Sept. 10-12.



Hosted by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA), the 4th Collaboration in the Gig Economy brings the future of work into sharp focus as the fastest-growing, leading-edge conference of its kind.

DISYS, now in its 25th year under the leadership of its founder, has broad experience not only in staffing but in the utilization of Automation and how it is transforming the way businesses of all sizes operate.

Foreseeing the power and impact of automation, DISYS is heavily invested in its managed services arm, which houses a cutting-edge Automated Center of Excellence (ACE). Also this year, DISYS was a premiere sponsor of Automation Anywhere in NYC. At the conference, DISYS representatives, as well as a top-tier client spoke about emerging RPA technologies and how DISYS is putting them to use within global organizations.

“The impact automation is having in every single industry is profound and can’t be understated,” Ahmed said. “While we see it impacting staffing, we also see great opportunities for us to grow and expand into areas where innovative, imaginative talent can make an unimaginable impact.”

At the conference, Ahmed will participate in a panel discussion on the topic of ‘Emerging and Disruptive Technologies.’ This session will focus specifically on:

How robots, software bots, and robotic process automation (RPA) are actually changing the way we work and accomplish goals and tasks.

Taking these innovations and factors into account to explore the ways robotic technology and advancements are affecting staffing firms’ service offering, the types of work that may be accomplished overall, and how this ‘robotic revolution’ is likely to disrupt the workforce dynamic in the future.

The panel discussion will be moderated by Matt Norton from SIA. Ahmed will be joined by Massimiliano Mancini, Executive Vice President, Digital Worker Ecosystem, Automation Anywhere, and Tom Szambelan, CEO, Cobot Team/Hahn Robshare.

“This is an exciting panel to be a part of as it is filled with industry leaders in both staffing and in automation,” Ahmed said. “As a global firm, we are passionate about changes in workforce dynamics and how this will affect the future of work going forward.”

For more information about DISYS please visit www.disys.com . Visit www.collaborationgigeconomy.com , or follow @SIAGigE for information on the upcoming Collaboration in the Gig Economy, taking place September 10-12, 2019 at the Manchester Grand Hyatt Hotel in San Diego, CA.

About Digital Intelligence Systems, LLC (DISYS)

Digital Intelligence Systems, LLC (DISYS) is a global managed services and staffing firm with 45 offices worldwide. DISYS’ vision is to be a global business partner, delivering the highest quality and most consistent services at the best value to clients worldwide. For more information about DISYS, visit http://disys.com .

About Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA)

Founded in 1989, SIA is the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions. Our proprietary research covers all categories of employed and non-employed work including temporary staffing, independent contracting and other types of contingent labor. SIA’s independent and objective analysis provides insights into the services and suppliers operating in the workforce solutions ecosystem including staffing firms, managed service providers, recruitment process outsourcers, payrolling/compliance firms and talent acquisition technology specialists such as vendor management systems, online staffing platforms, crowdsourcing and online work services. We also provide training and accreditation with our unique Certified Contingent Workforce Professional (CCWP) program. For more information, visit www.staffingindustry.com .

