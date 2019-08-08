DISYS Named To SIA's 2019 Largest Staffing Firms List

Compiled by Staffing Industry Analysts. The ranking program recognizes firms that have generated at least $100 million in the previous year and show continued growth & increased market share. This year’s list places DISYS as No. 59 out of the 157 staffing firms on the list.
“Organizations who understand the changing landscape of the staffing industry are making strategic decisions to expand their reach and market share, while also streamlining internal processes that allow them to attract top talent,” said DISYS CEO, Mahfuz Ahmed. “We have a leadership team focused on strategic goals and are executing them with teams who understand the importance of our focus.”
“This year has already proven to be a huge success for DISYS,” Ahmed said. “And we are constantly building upon that success. Making this year’s list is further proof of what we are doing is working in the marketplace.”
“We are so proud of what we are doing and realize our entire organization plays a huge part in our company getting to this place,” Ahmed said. “We are excited about the momentum we have built and will continue to expand upon it for our future success and growth.”
SIA further echos this sentiment as it anticipates continued growth -- a growth the industry has experienced for the last 11 years.
“Our report highlights the breadth and depth of staffing companies currently operating in the US marketplace,” said Timothy Landhuis, Director of Research, North America at SIA. “Capitalizing on the need for staffing services across all sectors of the economy, we continue to see a multitude of industrial and professional staffing firms sustain impressive revenue levels and achieve further growth.”
About Digital Intelligence Systems, LLC (DISYS) Digital Intelligence Systems, LLC (DISYS) is a global managed services and staffing firm with 45 offices worldwide. DISYS’ vision is to be a global business partner, delivering the highest quality and most consistent services at the best value to clients worldwide. For more information about DISYS, visit http://disys.com.
About Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) Founded in 1989, SIA is the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions. As a division of the international business media company, Crain Communications Inc., SIA is headquartered in Mountain View, California, with offices in London, England. Visit www.staffingindustry.com for more information.
MEDIA CONTACT Lauren Hoke RMR & Associates (301) 230 - 0045 x 101 lhoke@rmr.com