DISYS' VP Laura Smith Named to SIA's 100 Most Influential Women for the 3rd Time

11/20/2019 | 03:05pm EST

MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Intelligence Systems, LLC (DISYS) proudly announces Vice President of Global Human Resources, Laura Smith, has made Staffing Industry Analysts’ (SIA) 2019 Global Power 100 List of Women in Staffing.

“I’m grateful to have been selected by SIA among the impressive women on this list,” Ms. Smith said. “I’m fortunate to work among leaders who inspire, collaborate and care about culture as deeply as I do.”

The SIA Global Power Women in Staffing highlights and represents women who make significant impact within their industries. Now celebrating its 25th year, DISYS has experienced tremendous growth in 2019 -- making this year’s honor even more poignant as Ms. Smith spearheaded HR efforts across multiple acquisitions.

“Laura is truly an innovator and collaborator when it comes to bringing people together,” said Maruf Ahmed, President and COO at DISYS. “She conceives and implements programs within DISYS that ensure our organization is close-knit and evolving with the radically-changing marketplace.”

Ms. Smith represents nearly 30 years of human resources, strategy and professional service experience. She joined DISYS in 2014 and has rolled out innovative programs directly aimed at improving company culture and reducing turnover -- all while motivating employees to live out value-based behaviors DISYS considers core to its success: Accountability, Respect, Collaboration, Fairness and Ingenuity.

“Laura’s energy and passion for a positive, open culture is contagious,” Ahmed said. “And her desire to create a cohesive corporate culture reverberates throughout our locations across the globe. She is truly an example of a leader who loves what she does and inspires others to do the same.”

About Digital Intelligence Systems, LLC (DISYS)
Digital Intelligence Systems, LLC (DISYS) is a global managed services and staffing firm with more than 45 offices worldwide specializing in Managed Staffing Services, Agile Services, Application Development Services, Business Intelligence Services, Cloud Enablement Services, and Enterprise Resource Planning. DISYS’ vision is to be a global business partner, delivering the highest quality and most consistent services at the best value to clients worldwide. For more information about DISYS, visit http://disys.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Sandra Schwartzman
Vice President of Public Relations
RMR & Associates
(301) 230 - 0045 x 100
sschwartzman@rmr.com

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
