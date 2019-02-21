DJ Forrest of Xceptional DJs + Photobooths Named 1 of 3 Best Rated DJs in Houston

DJ Forrest Houston Shines the Spotlight on Hidden Challenges of DJing
DJ Forrest Houston is in the recent spotlight after being one of those
awarded the title "3 Best Rated DJs in Houston" again in 2019. He talks
industry challenges and offers advice to aspiring deejays.
Regarding what sets him apart, DJ Forrest's answers were unexpected. He
doesn't mention expensive pro audio gear or a limitless music library.
Instead, DJ Forrest says success means staying (properly) engaged with
your audience, a challenging task thanks to the stigma surrounding DJs
caused by two thorns: the same over played hits, and surprisingly, line
dancing!
He says, "Overplayed songs can be just as annoying for us as DJs as they
are for others. A talented DJ smoothly mixes standard music selections
in while still maintaining a hip vibe."
The same goes with the heavy reliance on line dancing. Anyone who's been
to a events like weddings and company parties know that line dances like
the Cupid Shuffle and Cha Cha slide are industry staples. In DJ
Forrest's opinion, however, it can easily become a hindering crutch to
both experienced and rookie performers.
He adds: "I play them (line dances) as little as possible and use them
only as a tool to engage the crowd in appropriate moments. They're great
when used at the right time with the right crowd. Used correctly, they
can both fill and rotate a dance floor, while attracting people to the
floor who wouldn’t otherwise get up. My goal at times is to burn the
house down while, at other times, I am providing romantic moments. Line
dances used incorrectly will make the entire event feel cheesy.”
His message to new-comers: "Don't avoid line dances and overplayed songs
all together; just recognize when and how to use them. There is no
shortcut; you must DJ 50 plus events to even scratch the surface of
managing a proper dancefloor, so be patient!"
DJ Forrest founded Xceptional
DJs + Photobooths, an A+ rated Better Business Bureau accredited
company specializing in high-end, high-profile events back in 1999. For
the latest news and updates, follow DJ Forrest on Facebook and Instagram @djforresthouston
