Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

DJ Throdown, aka Ross Volpe, Continues Reign as Americas Best DJ, Capturing Second Consecutive DMC US Finals DJ Championship

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2019 | 07:05am EDT

WASHINGTON, D.C., Sept. 13, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- The Washington, D.C. area's very own and most eccentric turntablist entertainer, DJ Throdown, AKA Ross Volpe, continued his reign as "America's Best DJ" by again winning the prestigious DMC US Finals DJ Battle. DJ Throdown will represent America on September 28 in London at the DMC World DJ Championships, where last year he finished 5th best in the world.

DJ Throdown, AKA Ross Volpe

WASHINGTON, D.C., Sep 13, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- The Washington, D.C. area's very own and most eccentric turntablist entertainer, DJ Throdown, AKA Ross Volpe, continued his reign as "America's Best DJ" by again winning the prestigious DMC US Finals DJ Battle. DJ Throdown will represent America on September 28 in London at the DMC World DJ Championships, where last year he finished 5th best in the world.

Based on the scores of a panel of former DMC champions, DJ Throdown, the "Sultan of Scratch" beat a large group of regional finalists in winning the 2019 DMC competition.

DJ Throdown is a DJ party fixture at nightclubs throughout America and Europe. He was born and raised and attended high school and college in Virginia. He also spends time teaching aspiring, young DJs in the DC area.

Throdown has teamed with his brother, award winning filmmaker Andrew M. Volpe of Crooked Foxes Productions - https://crookedfoxesproductions.com/ - to produce "Cat Scratch Fever (The Cat Video)," a comedy PSA film short about the benefits of pet adoption, which will be unveiled at future film festivals.

No matter what the outcome of the London competition, DJ Throdown said he will continue to produce influential music, adding, "I want to meld hip hop sounds from the golden era of old school music I listened to when I was younger and recast it with a more lively sound suitable for future club goers."

For more information, visit: FB - https://www.facebook.com/DJThrodownDC

Social media: Twitter - @djthrodowndc - https://twitter.com/djthrodowndc

Media Contact:
Mike Volpe
(703) 609-4865

*PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/19-0913s2p-djthrodown-300dpi.jpg
*Photo caption and credit: DJ Throdown, 2019 DMC US Finals DJ Champion; photo courtesy of Dennis Shaw.

News Source: DJ Throdown

Related link: https://www.facebook.com/DJThrodownDC

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/dj-throdown-aka-ross-volpe-continues-reign-as-americas-best-dj-capturing-second-consecutive-dmc-us-finals-dj-championship/
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:38aFutures rise as investors cheer trade progress
RE
07:32aFutures rise on hint of progress in U.S.-China trade talks
RE
07:32aSIAD MACCHINE IMPIANTI S P A : Oil & Gas Indonesia 2019
PU
07:32aNORD GOLD : Nordgold Q2 and H1 2019 Operating and Financial Results
PU
07:30aEthiopian Airlines' operating revenue jumps 17% in year to June
RE
07:27aWeWork curbs CEO's voting power in bid to boost IPO prospects
RE
07:27aWeWork curbs CEO's voting power in bid to boost IPO prospects
RE
07:20aChina to exempt U.S. pork, soybeans from additional tariffs - Xinhua
RE
07:20aHits and Oldies Music Show Stirs the Imagination at the Knoxville Museum of Art
SE
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIM : LSE board poised to decide fate of Hong Kong exchange's $39 billion off..
2Oil slips towards $60 on demand worries, despite trade hopes
3Trump favors 'whole deal' with China, two sides prepare for trade talks
4SCOTTISH SALMON COMPANY LTD : THE SCOTTISH SALMON COMPANY PLC: Transfer of Treasury Shares
5KROGER : Kroger Shows a Sales Turnaround -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group