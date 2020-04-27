DJI Announces Mavic Air 2 with 4K60 Camera; More Info at B&H

Video News: The follow-up to the popular Mavic Air has a better camera with 4 modes of Hyberlapse, more features, and a longer battery life.

B&H is excited to announce the release of the Mavic Air 2 from DJI. This long-awaited follow-up to the immensely popular Mavic Air ships with a better camera, more shooting modes, new tracking features, and a longer battery life. Plus, it’s every bit as portable as the first. The Mavic Air 2 Fly More Combo variation provides additional accessories for those who want a more all-in-one solution.

Arguably, the Mavic Air 2’s most notable upgrade is its improved camera system. The new setup includes a 1/2″ sensor that can shoot 48MP stills and 4K video at 60 fps—both of which are a significant improvement over the original. Complementing that new system are a bevy of new shooting features, including the latest versions of ActiveTrack, Point of Interest, and Spotlight, as well as a full suite of HDR modes and functions.

On top of its enhanced imaging capabilities, the Mavic Air 2 also includes the OcuSync 2.0 video transmission system, which more than doubles its transmission distance from 4 to 10km. OcuSync also increases the max video resolution from 720p to Full HD. Along with the new video transmission system, the Mavic Air 2 also sports APAS 3.0, which, according to DJI, is their most sophisticated obstacle-avoidance system to date.

As significant as both the new camera and vision system are, the Mavic Air 2’s dramatic jump in battery life is equally as impressive. Somehow, DJI managed to boost the Mavic Air 2’s flight time up to 34 minutes, which is a massive gain over the original Mavic Air’s 21-minute span. In terms of performance, a 34-minute flight time puts the Mavic Air 2 right at the top of DJI’s product line and makes it one of the longest lasting midsize drones available today.

With a top-to-bottom spec boost and long list of new features and modes, the Mavic Air 2 looks poised to claim the title of this year’s best consumer drone. It’s too soon to tell whether it can live up to the hype and DJI’s own lofty reputation, but we like its chances.

