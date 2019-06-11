DJI Announces RoboMaster S1 Educational Robot; More Info at B&H

Computer News: DJI’s new RoboMaster S1 ground-based robot is the perfect combination for learning and excitement.

B&H Photo would like to share the announcement of the new DJI RoboMaster S1. Part educational robot, part RC car with a toy turret, the RoboMaster S1 instructs and excites all at the same time. It’s perfect for customers who have a need for speed and the need to read (and build, and code). In order to successfully take control of the wheel, you’ll need to learn about robotics, engineering, and even computer programming.

Starting with programming: The RoboMaster S1 teaches you how to write code using Scratch 3.0 or Python. With these programming languages, you’ll be able to control several of the RoboMaster’s functions, from basic movements and controls to more advanced options like wheel torque optimization. Don’t worry if you’re new to coding. Thanks to DJI’s free “Road to Mastery” program, users will be able to learn all the essentials of coding, allowing you to fully program and customize the RoboMaster S1. And once you’ve achieved mastery, you can use your coding skills to program special functions that can be used during the different gaming modes. The more you learn about coding, the more advanced functions you can program, giving you a competitive edge.

DJI RoboMaster S1 Educational Robot

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1485397-REG/dji_cp_rm_00000103_01_robomaster_s1_educational_robot.html

Product Highlights

Learn Programming Concepts with Scratch

Expand Robotics & Technical Knowledge

Project-Based Courses & Video Tutorials

First-Person Racing & Game Modes

128° 1080/720 FPV Gimbal Camera

Omnidirectional Chassis/Brushless Motor

6 Audio/Visual Recognition Functions

Track People + React to Other Robots

Reach to Claps + 44 Visual Markers

Intelligent Sensing Armor

Coding isn’t the only skill users will gain, either. The DJI RoboMaster S1 comes completely unassembled, so users will also learn about engineering and robotics through the assembly process. By putting the RoboMaster together, you’ll become familiar with all of RoboMaster’s components, how they fit together, and how they function. This knowledge is vital to understanding how RoboMaster works, what it’s capable of, and will inform your programming later on in the educational journey.

Speaking of components: Even though it’s accessible to users of a young age, the RoboMaster S1 is still a very sophisticated machine. It houses a total of 31 different sensors, a central processing unit, omnidirectional Mecanum wheels, a 5MP 120º FPV camera, an IR/gel bead Blaster, and six Pulse Width Modulation (PWM) control ports—just to name a few. Assembled and programmed correctly, these components work in concert to support some truly awesome functionality, including a target-tracking Follow Mode, Clap Recognition, Gesture Recognition, and much more.

DJI’s RoboMaster S1 is an impressive first step into the field of education, one that combines the thrills of high-speed RC racing with an easy-to-digest learning curriculum. It will be exciting to see where DJI takes this new direction and what programs up-and-coming innovators create using their newfound coding prowess.

