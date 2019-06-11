DJI Announces RoboMaster S1 Educational Robot; More Info at B&H

Computer News: DJI’s new RoboMaster S1 ground-based robot is the perfect
combination for learning and excitement.
B&H Photo would like to share the announcement of the new DJI
RoboMaster S1. Part educational robot, part RC car with a toy
turret, the RoboMaster S1 instructs and excites all at the same time.
It’s perfect for customers who have a need for speed and the need to
read (and build, and code). In order to successfully take control of the
wheel, you’ll need to learn about robotics, engineering, and even
computer programming.
Starting with programming: The RoboMaster S1 teaches you how to write
code using Scratch 3.0 or Python. With these programming languages,
you’ll be able to control several of the RoboMaster’s functions, from
basic movements and controls to more advanced options like wheel torque
optimization. Don’t worry if you’re new to coding. Thanks to DJI’s free
“Road to Mastery” program, users will be able to learn all the
essentials of coding, allowing you to fully program and customize the
RoboMaster S1. And once you’ve achieved mastery, you can use your coding
skills to program special functions that can be used during the
different gaming modes. The more you learn about coding, the more
advanced functions you can program, giving you a competitive edge.
DJI RoboMaster S1 Educational Robot
https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1485397-REG/dji_cp_rm_00000103_01_robomaster_s1_educational_robot.html
Product Highlights
-
Learn Programming Concepts with Scratch
-
Expand Robotics & Technical Knowledge
-
Project-Based Courses & Video Tutorials
-
First-Person Racing & Game Modes
-
128° 1080/720 FPV Gimbal Camera
-
Omnidirectional Chassis/Brushless Motor
-
6 Audio/Visual Recognition Functions
-
Track People + React to Other Robots
-
Reach to Claps + 44 Visual Markers
-
Intelligent Sensing Armor
Coding isn’t the only skill users will gain, either. The DJI
RoboMaster S1 comes completely unassembled, so users will also learn
about engineering and robotics through the assembly process. By putting
the RoboMaster together, you’ll become familiar with all of RoboMaster’s
components, how they fit together, and how they function. This knowledge
is vital to understanding how RoboMaster works, what it’s capable of,
and will inform your programming later on in the educational journey.
Speaking of components: Even though it’s accessible to users of a young
age, the RoboMaster S1 is still a very sophisticated machine. It houses
a total of 31 different sensors, a central processing unit,
omnidirectional Mecanum wheels, a 5MP 120º FPV camera, an IR/gel bead
Blaster, and six Pulse Width Modulation (PWM) control ports—just to name
a few. Assembled and programmed correctly, these components work in
concert to support some truly awesome functionality, including a
target-tracking Follow Mode, Clap Recognition, Gesture Recognition, and
much more.
DJI’s
RoboMaster S1 is an impressive first step into the field of
education, one that combines the thrills of high-speed RC racing with an
easy-to-digest learning curriculum. It will be exciting to see where DJI
takes this new direction and what programs up-and-coming innovators
create using their newfound coding prowess.
