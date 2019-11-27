Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

DJI Black Friday Deals 2019: Best DJI Spark, Osmo, Mavic & Drone Deals Reviewed by Deal Stripe

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/27/2019 | 05:11pm EST

A review of the best DJI drones Black Friday 2019 deals right now, featuring the top DJI Mavic Pro, Air, Spark & Phantom quadcopter sales

Searching for the top DJI deals for Black Friday 2019? Deal reviewers at Deal Stripe have published their list of the best DJI Phantom, Spark & Mavic drone deals for 2019. Find their updated list of links to deals below.

Best DJI.com deals:

Best Walmart DJI deals:

Best Amazon DJI deals:

Black Friday sales run for a limited time. For thousands more live deals visit the Amazon Black Friday page and Walmart Deal Drop page. Deal Stripe earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

The trend of drone purchases has increased in recent years. According to the FAA, there are more than 2 million drones that have been registered just in 2018. This is due to the technology that is being incorporated in these devices. DJI is a major contributor to the sales of drones in the US. The DJI Mavic Pro with OcuSync is used for aerial photography. The Mavic Air is an excellent choice for beginners because it has stability technology and can be controlled by phone or controller. The DJI Spark is dubbed as a “selfie drone” while the DJI Phantom is known as a semi-professional smart drone.

How much percentage off do retailers usually give on Black Friday? Retailers typically place considerable discounts on their products during Black Friday. In 2018, Adobe Digital Insights found that deals on toys were offered at an average savings of 31%.

In recent years, more shoppers have been moving away from brick-and-mortar stores and towards online purchases. According to CNBC, the total revenue from online sales during Black Friday reached $6.22 billion in 2018, which is 23.6% more than the preceding year.

About Deal Stripe: Deal Stripe shares e-commerce and sales news. As an Amazon Associate Deal Stripe earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:15pAZBIL : to Speak on Smart Energy and Sponsor Forum Focused on the Promotion of Smart Cities and Smart Supply Chains
BU
06:13pTETRA TECH : December 2019 Investor Presentation
PU
06:13pGENERAL MOLY : Announces Commencement of Exchange Offer for Outstanding Notes Due in 2019 and Related Subscription Offer
PU
06:13pAUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : ANZ - wholesale debt ANZHAT - interest payment details
PU
06:11pALL SONOS BLACK FRIDAY 2019 DEALS : List of Sonos One, Move, Playbar, Sub & Amp Deals Released by Retail Egg
BU
06:10pFAIRFAX FINANCIAL : Avante Logixx Announces Closing of First Tranche of Convertible Debentures Offering with Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited
AQ
06:08pWYNN RESORTS : Settles Consolidated Derivative Lawsuit
PU
06:03pHIGH ARCTIC ENERGY SERVICES : Announces Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid
PU
06:03pGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Presentation Slides - Citi Access Day
PU
06:01pNGEX MINERALS : Reports Q3 2019 Results
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED : FAIRFAX FINANCIAL : Avante Logixx Announces Closing of First Tranche of C..
2Dato' Seri Ivan Teh Named Entrepreneur of the Year at the SME & Entrepreneurship Business Awards 2019
3NGEX MINERALS LTD. : NGEX MINERALS : Reports Q3 2019 Results
4ALL SONOS BLACK FRIDAY 2019 DEALS: List of Sonos One, Move, Playbar, Sub & Amp Deals Released by Retail Egg
5Global Asphalt Market 2018-2022 | Emergence of New Bitumen Refinery Plants to Boost Market Growth | Technav..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group