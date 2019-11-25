DJI Drone Black Friday 2019 Deals (Mavic 2, Tello, Mavic Air, Mavic Mini, Phantom, Spark) Compared by Deal Answers

DJI makes world-class drones and one of the only downsides is the price. DJI is discounting several of their drones for Black Friday 2019. Deal Answers has listed what has been discounted below:

Save up to $350 on the DJI Mavic 2 Pro ($1379).

Save up to $20 on the DJI Tello ($79).

DJI has chosen to discount two of their drones this year for Black Friday. The first is a beginner-friendly drone called the Tello, while the second is a professional grade drone called the Mavic 2 Pro. Clicking on links may earn Deal Answers a commission.

The Tello has a battery life of approximately 13 minutes and it has a 720p camera. It does not come with a controller, but rather a phone is used to pilot it. It is programmable, which means that it can inspire a love of coding in kids or adults. It can fly up to 100 meters from the phone.

The Mavic 2 Pro comes with a 20 MP sensor that can take 4K video at 30 frames per second. It has a 1 inch CMOS sensor that Is many times larger than the previous version. It has a 31 minute flight time and it can fly up to 5 miles from the controller. Additionally, it has 360 degree obstacle avoidance and it can fly at speeds of up to 44 mph.

Many people are sure to be disappointed that DJI has chosen not to discount the Mavic Air or the Mavic Mini this year. The Mavic Mini was released just a few weeks ago so it’s not surprising the company chose not to discount it. DJI will also not be discounting the Phantom 4 or the Spark.

DJI’s discounts on drones for Black Friday 2019 are solid. The Mavic 2 Pro leads the industry. Additionally, the Tello may widen the appeal of drones to more beginners.

