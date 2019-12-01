Log in
DJI Drone Cyber Monday 2019 Deals (DJI Mavic 2, Air, Mini, Phantom, Spark) Listed by Deal Answers

12/01/2019

DJI makes great drones but they can be expensive. Fortunately, DJI is continuing their Black Friday drone deals through Cyber Monday. Deal Answers lists the best deals below:

DJI is discounting a few of their drones for Cyber Monday, including the affordable Tello drone. Clicking on links may earn Deal Answers a commission.

DJI Cyber Monday Deals

DJI will not be discounting the newly released Mavic Mini drone. This drone was released a few weeks ago and it retails for $399. Given the low price-tag, it’s not surprising that DJI has not discounted it. The Spark drone will not be discounted either, but the Mavic Mini provides much better value right now anyway.

The Mavic 2 Pro is a professional grade drone from DJI. It has a 31 minute flight time and it can take video in 4K at 30 frames per second. It has a 1 inch CMOS sensor, which is four times larger than the original Mavic Pro. This increases the low light capabilities of the drone dramatically. This drone can fly up to 5 miles away from the controller.

The Tello is a beginner drone that has a flight time of approximately 13 minutes. This is a good flight time for a drone at this price. It can fly up to 100 meters away and it does not have a controller. Instead, the user controls it through their phone. This drone is programmable using Scratch, which makes it a fun and educational tool.

DJI has been expanding into the first-person-view (FPV) industry a lot recently. FPV allows people to use a drone’s camera as their eyes in the sky. The company makes industry-leading FPV goggles and they are discounting them by $100 for Cyber Monday. They have also come out with other FPV parts such as cameras and transmitters.

DJI drones are easy to use and fly. They contain intelligent flight software that will keep the drone stable even in windy conditions. Most of their drones will also return home if they disconnect with the controller during flight.

DJI appears to be pushing people to purchase the Mavic 2 drone this year. This drone offers a lot of value, especially with the $350 discount that’s available. DJI makes great drones and these Cyber Monday deals for 2019 bring them more within reach to many people.

About Deal Answers: Deal Answers researches and finds discounts for sales events like Black Friday. Deal Answers may earn commission from clicks as an Amazon Associate and member of other programs.


© Business Wire 2019
