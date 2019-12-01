DJI Drone Cyber Monday Deals (2019): DJI Spark, Mavic (Air, Mini, Mavic 2 Pro) & Phantom Sales Rounded Up by Deal Stripe

Deal Stripe share the best DJI Cyber Monday deals of 2019, including Cyber Monday savings on Mavic Air, Pro 2, DJI Spark and DJI Phantom quadcopters

The best DJI deals for Cyber Monday 2019 have been rounded up by the team at Deal Stripe. Links to the top DJI Spark, Phantom and Mavic series deals for shoppers this year are listed below.

Best DJI Mavic deals:

Best DJI Spark deals:

Best DJI Phantom deals:

Best DJI Osmo, Ronin & VR deals:

More DJI deals:

Cyber Monday deals are time sensitive. Visit Amazon’s Cyber Monday page and Walmart’s Cyber Monday home page for their latest deals. Deal Stripe earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

DJI is the world’s leader in aerial and handheld cinematic solutions. As the market leader in easy-to-fly drones and aerial photography systems, their aerial drones have become the standard in consumer drone technology. From drones with gimbal-stabilized Hasselblad camera to those boasting large CMOS sensors, DJI turns the sky into a creative canvas with different visual effects and different focal lengths for all consumers. Some of DJI’s notable products are the Mavic Pro, Mavic Air, Spark and Phantom 4 Pro which all offer impressive and immersive experiences.

In October this year, DJI unveiled its smallest and lightest foldable drone to date, the Mavic Mini. DJI successfully packed cutting-edge drone features into the 249-gram Mavic Mini. Drone flyers of any level of expertise can fly the Mavic Mini as its weight puts it in the safest category for flying drones. Meanwhile, the DJI Mavic Pro Platinum is DJI’s best portable drone as of writing. Its 30-minute flight time, small three-axis stabilized gimbal and better noise control performance are among the significant upgrades from the Mavic Pro. In addition, its sleek, elegant platinum body is one of the major differences of the Mavic Pro Platinum and the Mavic Pro.

Drone users can take advantage of Walmart’s and Amazon’ impressive deals on the DJI Mavic Pro, Air, Phantom and Spark drones during Cyber Monday.

About Deal Stripe: Deal Stripe shares e-commerce and sales news. As an Amazon Associate Deal Stripe earns from qualifying purchases.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191201005154/en/