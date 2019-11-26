Log in
DJI and GoPro Action Camera Black Friday 2019 Deals (Osmo Pocket, Hero 7, and Hero 8) Compared by Deal Answers

11/26/2019

Action cameras from major companies like DJI and GoPro will be on sale for Black Friday 2019. These include popular models like the Hero 7 and Hero 8. These deals are listed by Deal Answers below:

The GoPro Hero 8 Black was released only a few months ago. The Best Buy version also comes with an SD card and a headstrap. The Hero 8 Black comes with a new form factor for the first time in a while. It now has a built-in mount too and has optional accessories that can be added such as a microphone and front-facing screen.

GoPro is known for creating rugged action cams that are usually waterproof without a case. Clicking on links may earn Deal Answers a commission.

Although GoPro is the market leader for action cameras, DJI is fast gaining on them. The company has released two action cameras within approximately the last year. The quality of DJI’s action cams is getting better and they are gaining market share by adding features that aren’t in GoPros.

The Osmo Pocket is a small action cam that has a 3-axis stabilized mechanical gimbal. This reduces shakiness through hardware rather than relying mostly on software to remove it like GoPro does. The Osmo Action offers a front-facing screen that is sure to appeal to vloggers. This enables people to see whether they are in the frame when taking video.

The action camera market is getting more competitive. Cheap action cameras have always existed, but the build quality is improving and new entrances have been made into the market by big companies.

Prices fluctuate during Black Friday and there are limited quantities often available. Shopping around can save people money. Stores also have varying starting and stopping times.

People are spoiled for choice with the action camera options out there for Black Friday 2019. Large savings can be had from companies including DJI, GoPro, and more.

About Deal Answers: Deal Answers researches and finds discounts for sales events like Black Friday. Deal Answers may earn commission from clicks as an Amazon Associate and member of other programs.


