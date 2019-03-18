DJO :® Announces Presentation of Independent Clinical Study Using CMF™ Device

DJO®, a leading global provider of medical technologies designed to get
and keep people moving, announced today Oregon Health & Science
University’s independent study of patients who have undergone lumbar
fusions with use of non-invasive electrical stimulation. The results,
presented at Spine Summit 2019 in Miami, Florida, highlight the fusion
and re-operation rates of 46 study participants.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190318005825/en/
CMF SpinaLogic (Photo: Business Wire)
This study was led by Khoi Than, M.D., of Oregon Health & Science
University (Portland, Oregon) and presented at Spine Summit, Miami, 2019
by medical student, Barry Cheaney II.
Highlights from the OHSU study include:
All patients included:
-
46 total patients studied; 27 CMF™, 19 PEMF
-
Among CMF™ patients, 77.8% (21) demonstrated solid fusion
-
None of the patients treated with the CMF™ device required
re-operation for pseudarthrosis
“There are a number of factors impacting a patient’s recovery from
spinal fusion,” said Khoi Than, M.D., of Oregon Health & Science
University. “We suspected post-op therapy could have meaningful impact,
so we decided to look at two of the industry’s leading bone growth
stimulators head-to-head. There’s more work to be done, but our initial
data is very interesting.”
The FDA has approved the use of multiple non-invasive electrical
stimulation therapies to support post-operative bone growth since 1990.
The therapies utilize different underlying technologies and vary
significantly in treatment regimen, ease-of-use and effectiveness.
Combined Magnetic Field Technology from DJO® is a once daily, 30-minute
non-invasive electromagnetic stimulation indicated as an adjunct to
lumbar spine fusion. Once-daily treatment of CMF™ Technology stimulates
the factors in the bone healing cascade that help improve bone healing1,2.
The pivotal study: a prospective, randomized, double blind trial, showed
statistically significant healing with use of CMF™ over placebo (21
percentage pts). Results of the study showed that CMF™ can provide a 49%
increase in overall healing rate3.
CMF™ SpinaLogic® is a lightweight device that can be applied over a
brace or clothing after lumbar spine fusion surgery and offers one
button start/stop as well as built in compliance tracking. Patients
receive personalized service from highly trained account representatives
available to size, fit and train.
More information about CMF™ SpinaLogic® can be found here.
Abstracts of the 2019 Annual Meeting of the AANS/CNS Joint Section on
Disorders of the Spine and Peripheral Nerves are available on the
Journal of Neurosurgery website.
Individual results may vary. Neither DJO, LLC nor any of its
subsidiaries dispense medical advice. The contents of this document do
not constitute medical, legal, or any other type of professional advice.
Rather, please consult your healthcare professional for information on
the courses of treatment, if any, which may be appropriate for you.
About DJO®
DJO® is a leading developer and distributor of high-quality medical
devices that provide proven solutions for musculoskeletal health, joint
reconstruction, vascular health, and pain management. The Company’s
extensive range of products and integrated technologies address the
orthopedic continuum of care from performance and mobility to surgical
intervention and post-operative rehabilitation; enabling people around
the world to regain or maintain their natural motion. For additional
information about DJO, please visit www.DJOGlobal.com.
1. McLeod, K.J., Rubin, C.T., The Effect of Low Frequency Electrical
Fields on Osteogensis. J. Bone Joint Surg., 74A: 920-929, 1992
2.
Ryaby, J.T., et al., The Role of Insulin-like Growth Factor in Magnetic
Field Regulation of Bone Formation, Bioelectrochemistry and
Bioenergetics. 35: 87-91, 1994
3. Linovitz R, Pathria M,Bernhardt
M, et al. Combined Magnetic Fields Accelerate and Increase Spine Fusion:
A Double -Blind, Randomized, Placebo Controlled Study. Spine. 2002 July;
27(13):1383-1388.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190318005825/en/