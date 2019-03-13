DJO :® Launches First Fully Sterile, Surgeon-Controlled Leg and Retractor Holder for Anterior Approach Hip Arthroplasty at AAOS

DJO®, a leading provider of medical technologies designed to
get and keep people moving, introduced the ADAPTABLE™ Surgical Arm
today at the 2019 Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Orthopaedic
Surgeons (AAOS) (Booth #821).
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190313005240/en/
DJO ADAPTABLE Surgical Arm (Photo: Business Wire)
ADAPTABLE is the first fully sterile, surgeon-controlled leg and
retractor holder designed for a safe Direct Anterior Approach (DAA)
Total Hip Arthroplasty (THA). The fully-mechanical, carbon fiber
surgical arm works seamlessly with any standard operating table and has
the ability to reduce the number of assistants in the operating room
(OR). ADAPTABLE is easy to set up, transport and store.
DAA is the fastest growing THA approach, representing approximately 40%
of all hips being done in the U.S.1 In the early 2000s,
specialty surgical tables were introduced to assist with patient
positioning and exposure during the DAA. However, specialty tables are
costly, often weigh more than 800 pounds, take up significant square
footage in the OR and are difficult to store. They also require
specially trained personnel to operate them. As a result, use of these
tables has been limited and they are not seen as a viable option for
many hospitals and surgery centers.
“There are seldom times in orthopaedics when truly disruptive innovation
occurs,” says Jeff McCaulley, President of DJO Surgical®. “ADAPTABLE
breaks accessibility barriers and puts control back in the surgeon’s
hands. Along with our personalized medical education offering, suite of
THA implants and instruments designed specifically for the DAA, DJO is
excited to partner with customers in this new era of the anterior
approach.”
The ADAPTABLE Surgical Arm is a fraction of the cost and weight
of traditional specialty tables. It can be easily transported between
hospitals and weighs approximately 10 pounds. This efficient, 2-in-1
solution can be used for retractor placement or leg positioning for
femoral exposure, range of movement and leg length assessment.
“The specialty table model for DAA doesn’t align with today’s
cost-conscious healthcare environment,” says Dr. Raymond Kim of the
Steadman Clinic in Vail, CO. “ADAPTABLE is a game-changing device
for DAA THA. It empowers surgeons to reduce the number of staff
intra-operatively and increase the overall OR economy. Its versatility
as both a retractor and leg holder, as well as its promise for future
indications, are a much needed innovative and modern solution to patient
care.”
For more information about ADAPTABLE, please visit djoglobal.com/adaptable
and stop by DJO’s AAOS Booth #821.
References
1. 2018 AAHKS Annual Meeting - Member Live Poll.
Dr. Raymond Kim is a paid consultant for DJO®.
Individual results may vary. DJO Surgical® is a
manufacturer of orthopaedic implants and does not practice medicine.
This surgical technique was prepared in conjunction with licensed health
care professionals. The treating surgeon is responsible for determining
the appropriate treatment, technique(s), and product(s) for each
individual patient.
About DJO®
DJO® is a leading developer and distributor of high-quality medical
devices that provide proven solutions for musculoskeletal health, joint
reconstruction, vascular health, and pain management. The Company’s
extensive range of products and integrated technologies address the
orthopaedic continuum of care from performance and mobility to surgical
intervention and post-operative rehabilitation; enabling people around
the world to regain or maintain their natural motion. For additional
information about DJO, please visit www.DJOGlobal.com.
CAUTIONARY NOTE CONCERNING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including
forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private
Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking
statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning DJO’s
plans, products, objectives, expectations and intentions and other
statements that are not historical or current fact. Forward-looking
statements are based on DJO’s current expectations and involve risks and
uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from
those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. In
addition, these statements are based on a number of assumptions that are
subject to change. This press release speaks only as of the date hereof.
DJO disclaims any duty to update the information herein.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190313005240/en/