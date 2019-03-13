Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

DJO :® Launches First Fully Sterile, Surgeon-Controlled Leg and Retractor Holder for Anterior Approach Hip Arthroplasty at AAOS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/13/2019 | 06:02am EDT

Intuitive, versatile, lightweight surgical arm makes benefits of Direct Anterior Approach available to more surgeons and their patients

DJO®, a leading provider of medical technologies designed to get and keep people moving, introduced the ADAPTABLE™ Surgical Arm today at the 2019 Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) (Booth #821).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190313005240/en/

DJO ADAPTABLE Surgical Arm (Photo: Business Wire)

DJO ADAPTABLE Surgical Arm (Photo: Business Wire)

ADAPTABLE is the first fully sterile, surgeon-controlled leg and retractor holder designed for a safe Direct Anterior Approach (DAA) Total Hip Arthroplasty (THA). The fully-mechanical, carbon fiber surgical arm works seamlessly with any standard operating table and has the ability to reduce the number of assistants in the operating room (OR). ADAPTABLE is easy to set up, transport and store.

DAA is the fastest growing THA approach, representing approximately 40% of all hips being done in the U.S.1 In the early 2000s, specialty surgical tables were introduced to assist with patient positioning and exposure during the DAA. However, specialty tables are costly, often weigh more than 800 pounds, take up significant square footage in the OR and are difficult to store. They also require specially trained personnel to operate them. As a result, use of these tables has been limited and they are not seen as a viable option for many hospitals and surgery centers.

“There are seldom times in orthopaedics when truly disruptive innovation occurs,” says Jeff McCaulley, President of DJO Surgical®. “ADAPTABLE breaks accessibility barriers and puts control back in the surgeon’s hands. Along with our personalized medical education offering, suite of THA implants and instruments designed specifically for the DAA, DJO is excited to partner with customers in this new era of the anterior approach.”

The ADAPTABLE Surgical Arm is a fraction of the cost and weight of traditional specialty tables. It can be easily transported between hospitals and weighs approximately 10 pounds. This efficient, 2-in-1 solution can be used for retractor placement or leg positioning for femoral exposure, range of movement and leg length assessment.

“The specialty table model for DAA doesn’t align with today’s cost-conscious healthcare environment,” says Dr. Raymond Kim of the Steadman Clinic in Vail, CO. “ADAPTABLE is a game-changing device for DAA THA. It empowers surgeons to reduce the number of staff intra-operatively and increase the overall OR economy. Its versatility as both a retractor and leg holder, as well as its promise for future indications, are a much needed innovative and modern solution to patient care.”

For more information about ADAPTABLE, please visit djoglobal.com/adaptable and stop by DJO’s AAOS Booth #821.

References

1. 2018 AAHKS Annual Meeting - Member Live Poll.

Dr. Raymond Kim is a paid consultant for DJO®.

Individual results may vary. DJO Surgical® is a manufacturer of orthopaedic implants and does not practice medicine. This surgical technique was prepared in conjunction with licensed health care professionals. The treating surgeon is responsible for determining the appropriate treatment, technique(s), and product(s) for each individual patient.

About DJO®

DJO® is a leading developer and distributor of high-quality medical devices that provide proven solutions for musculoskeletal health, joint reconstruction, vascular health, and pain management. The Company’s extensive range of products and integrated technologies address the orthopaedic continuum of care from performance and mobility to surgical intervention and post-operative rehabilitation; enabling people around the world to regain or maintain their natural motion. For additional information about DJO, please visit www.DJOGlobal.com.

CAUTIONARY NOTE CONCERNING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning DJO’s plans, products, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical or current fact. Forward-looking statements are based on DJO’s current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. In addition, these statements are based on a number of assumptions that are subject to change. This press release speaks only as of the date hereof. DJO disclaims any duty to update the information herein.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:36aGEOPARK : New Acquisition and Country Entry Into Ecuador
PU
06:36aING GROEP : PSD2 APIs now available on ING Developer Portal
PU
06:36aBRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : Proxy Soliciting Materials (revised)
PU
06:36aWULFF YHTIOT OYJ : Notice to convene the annual general meeting of wulff group plc
AQ
06:35aTORONTO DOMINION BANK : How to spot the grandparent scam
PU
06:35aADAMAS FINANCE ASIA : Share Buyback
PU
06:35aSHARE BUY BACK - DAILY SHARE BUY-BACK NOTICE : : Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
PU
06:35a2018 ANNUAL RESULTS : E.ON delivers strong operating performance and issues positive forecast for 2019
PU
06:35aMITSUBISHI : Nishi Nippon Railroad Co., Ltd. and Mitsubishi Corporation To Commence Commercial AI-Controlled Bus Transit Services in Fukuoka, Japan
PU
06:35aAMETEK : AMERON MASS Systems RECIEVES FAA-PMA APPROVAL ON ITS MC10 OXYGEN MASKSERIES
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : U.S. will not suspend Boeing 737 MAX planes; discussion on black box analysis
2UK says would cut tariffs, no checks on Irish border in no-deal Brexit
3ADIDAS : Adidas shares fall as supply chain problems slow growth
4INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL : INDITEX INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL : profits disappoint as stronger eur..
5BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED : BURFORD CAPITAL : reports record 2018 results

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.