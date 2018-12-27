DJR Energy Closes Acquisition of Encana's San Juan Basin Assets

DJR Energy, LLC (“DJR” or the “Company”) has closed on the previously
announced acquisition of Encana Corporation’s (“Encana”) San Juan Basin
assets. Today the Company holds the largest position in the core of the
oil window in the San Juan Basin with over 350,000 net acres and an
inventory of over 1,100 high value drilling locations boasting
breakevens competitive with other premier oil basins. At close of the
pending acquisition, DJR will have production of approximately 7,000
barrels of oil equivalent per day and a gas midstream gathering system
servicing its assets.
“We look forward to continuing to unlock the potential of the southern
San Juan Basin and believe DJR is well positioned as the dominant player
in the oil window. Our team has done an excellent job of preparing for
the transition and we look forward to commencing drilling operations,”
said Dave Lehman, President and CEO of DJR.
About DJR Energy
DJR is an oil and gas exploration and production company formed in April
2017 by Dave Lehman and funded by Trilantic Capital Management L.P.
(“Trilantic North America”), Waveland Energy Partners and Global Energy
Capital. Since 2002, the DJR Energy management team has delivered
exceptional returns to investors via the successful creation and sale of
two companies in the DJ Basin of Colorado (DJ Resources LP and DJ
Resources LLC). With DJR Energy, LLC, this highly talented management
team has turned their attention to the San Juan Basin of northern New
Mexico. For more information, visit www.djrllc.com.
