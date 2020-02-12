Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

DKT International : Celebrates International Condom Day With Activities Around the World

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/12/2020 | 01:06pm EST

Uniting diverse countries & cultures to promote safe sex

As the world recognizes International Condom Day on February 13th, DKT International, one of the largest private providers of family planning products and services in the developing world, is proud to host a variety of activities to reach youth populations with safe sex messaging and supply them with quality condoms in places where it is generally in short supply.

“Condoms have historically been a tough sell all over the world. Reports that they are uncomfortable or reduce closeness during intimacy influences the ultimate decision to use one or not. To make matters more challenging, condoms and family planning are not always widely accepted or spoken about in many cultures,” says Chris Purdy, CEO of DKT International. “DKT works to raise awareness about contraceptives and markets condoms to consumers in a way that resonates with their everyday lives.”

A few examples include:

In Myanmar, DKT will be promoting their Kiss Condom brand with the brand’s mascot, “Ko K” (“Ko” means ‘bro’ in Burmese and “K” for ‘kondom’) handing out condoms in high traffic, youth populated areas of Yangon. Additionally, their online platform, Thiloyarmay, which highlights the importance of safe sex, will provide Burmese youth with fun, sharable sexual and reproductive health information related to condom use and bust common myths.

In Ghana, DKT will host a fun and informative activation in a busy mall to encourage youth to sign a pledge and commit to “play safe” by using condoms. There will be a condom challenge contest asking participants to demonstrate the right way to wear a condom and they can also enter to win a smartphone. A prize incentive will also encourage attendees to share their experience on social media using the hashtags #iPledgeToPlaySafe, #DKTGhana and #InternationalCondomDay.

In Turkey, DKT’s displays for International Condom Day and Valentine’s Day will be featured in various pharmacies and storefronts. One of DKT’s condom brands, Silky Kiss, has been recognized as the #1 condom brand in Turkey and is available in over 2,000 outlets within the country.

In Kenya, DKT will launch condom distribution “storms” in high traffic areas to promote condom use including two major highways; University way and Uhuru highway, as well as banks, bus stops, in shopping centers as well as in food stores located near universities. Each location will have one mascot and two promoters distributing free condoms while engaging youth.

In Nigeria, DKT’s Fiesta Condom team will conduct pop-up interviews in the streets of Lagos and share them across Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Participants will be asked various questions about condom usage such as, “Have you ever bought a condom before?”, “Can you use the same condom twice?”, and “Where do you buy condoms?” to receive free Fiesta condoms. The next day on Valentine’s Day, DKT Nigeria will host a social media contest encouraging followers to post a picture of their favorite Fiesta product with the hashtag #LoveWithFiesta.

Since 1989, DKT International’s core mission has been to provide safe and affordable options for family planning and HIV prevention through social marketing in underserved countries throughout Latin America, Africa, and Asia.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:36pCSP : MA/ Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
01:35pHEIDELBERGCEMENT AG : HeidelbergCement reports preliminary results for business year 2019
EQ
01:31pPR NEWSWIRE : - End of Day
PR
01:31pNorth American Rail Traffic Fell 3.8% in Week Ended Feb. 8
DJ
01:31pAIR PRODUCTS : ' CEO to Speak at Barclays Industrial Select Conference
PR
01:31pOhio Valley Insurance and Farmers Edge Form Strategic Alliance to Digitize Crop Insurance Services and Offer Customized, Data-Driven Coverage to Growers
BU
01:31pElectric Vehicle Transmission System Market 2019-2023 | Adoption of Multi-speed Transmission to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
01:31pCoronavirus-Drug Development Becomes a Top Focus at Gilead
DJ
01:30pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) on Behalf of Investors
BU
01:28pSECTOR 10 : Management's Discussion And Analysis Or Plan Of Operation (form 10-Q)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Samsung unveils compact foldable phone, 5G Galaxy S20 to fend off Apple, Huawei
2KERING : KERING : Gucci owner Kering halts spending in China on virus fears
3BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL GROUP : Babcock nudges down profit forecast on oil and gas woes
4Oil rises 3% as demand worries ease amid fewer new coronavirus cases
5TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMIT : TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group