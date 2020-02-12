DKT International : Celebrates International Condom Day With Activities Around the World

Uniting diverse countries & cultures to promote safe sex

As the world recognizes International Condom Day on February 13th, DKT International, one of the largest private providers of family planning products and services in the developing world, is proud to host a variety of activities to reach youth populations with safe sex messaging and supply them with quality condoms in places where it is generally in short supply.

“Condoms have historically been a tough sell all over the world. Reports that they are uncomfortable or reduce closeness during intimacy influences the ultimate decision to use one or not. To make matters more challenging, condoms and family planning are not always widely accepted or spoken about in many cultures,” says Chris Purdy, CEO of DKT International. “DKT works to raise awareness about contraceptives and markets condoms to consumers in a way that resonates with their everyday lives.”

A few examples include:

In Myanmar, DKT will be promoting their Kiss Condom brand with the brand’s mascot, “Ko K” (“Ko” means ‘bro’ in Burmese and “K” for ‘kondom’) handing out condoms in high traffic, youth populated areas of Yangon. Additionally, their online platform, Thiloyarmay, which highlights the importance of safe sex, will provide Burmese youth with fun, sharable sexual and reproductive health information related to condom use and bust common myths.

In Ghana, DKT will host a fun and informative activation in a busy mall to encourage youth to sign a pledge and commit to “play safe” by using condoms. There will be a condom challenge contest asking participants to demonstrate the right way to wear a condom and they can also enter to win a smartphone. A prize incentive will also encourage attendees to share their experience on social media using the hashtags #iPledgeToPlaySafe, #DKTGhana and #InternationalCondomDay.

In Turkey, DKT’s displays for International Condom Day and Valentine’s Day will be featured in various pharmacies and storefronts. One of DKT’s condom brands, Silky Kiss, has been recognized as the #1 condom brand in Turkey and is available in over 2,000 outlets within the country.

In Kenya, DKT will launch condom distribution “storms” in high traffic areas to promote condom use including two major highways; University way and Uhuru highway, as well as banks, bus stops, in shopping centers as well as in food stores located near universities. Each location will have one mascot and two promoters distributing free condoms while engaging youth.

In Nigeria, DKT’s Fiesta Condom team will conduct pop-up interviews in the streets of Lagos and share them across Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Participants will be asked various questions about condom usage such as, “Have you ever bought a condom before?”, “Can you use the same condom twice?”, and “Where do you buy condoms?” to receive free Fiesta condoms. The next day on Valentine’s Day, DKT Nigeria will host a social media contest encouraging followers to post a picture of their favorite Fiesta product with the hashtag #LoveWithFiesta.

Since 1989, DKT International’s core mission has been to provide safe and affordable options for family planning and HIV prevention through social marketing in underserved countries throughout Latin America, Africa, and Asia.

