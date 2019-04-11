DKT WomanCare Sponsors MVA Training Session at the 71st Annual Congress of the Japan Society of Obstetrics and Gynecology

DKT
WomanCare is proud to announce that it will sponsor a training
session for the use of MVA kits at the 71st
Annual Congress of the Japan Society of Obstetrics and Gynecology
(JSOG), from April 11 to April 14, 2019 at the Nagoya Congress Center in
Nagoya, Japan. JSOG is the largest obstetrics and gynecology (OBGYN)
congress in Japan, with more than 8,000 participants expected to attend.
At the invitation of Women’s
Health Japan, Dr. Matthew Reeves, MD MPH FACOG, Executive Director
of the DuPont Clinic and member of DKT’s board of directors, will host a
training session titled “Manual Vacuum Aspirator (MVA) Pain Management –
Utility of Para Cervical Block/Intra Cervical Block.” The seminar
focuses on the evidence and technique for performing these procedures
for pain management during an MVA intervention. Dr. Reeves will be
joined during his presentation by Dr. Toshiyuki Kakinuma, a clinical
professor at International University of Health and Welfare Hospital.
Manual vacuum aspiration is a safe, effective, discreet and
patient-friendly technique for uterine evacuation. The low cost,
simplicity and portability makes it an especially valuable reproductive
health technology.
According to Chris Purdy, CEO of DKT International, “DKT is the
exclusive global distributor and marketer of the Ipas MVA technology,
the world’s most utilized, safe and effective surgical abortion
technology. Last year we acquired WomanCare as our new distribution arm
to help us build the sort of sustainable supply chain we need.” In Asia
and South Asia generally, DKT provides family planning products and
services in China, Indonesia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Thailand,
Vietnam and India. In 2018 alone, DKT International sold or otherwise
provided 180,000 aspirators and more than 1.6 million cannulae used in
aspirations.
“Few have the background that Dr. Reeves brings to his role at DKT
WomanCare, so those who receive training from Dr. Reeves at the Annual
Congress in Nagoya can be assured their training will be second to
none,” Purdy adds.
Though para- and intra-cervical blocks (PCBs/ICBs) are standard practice
in many Western countries, this is not yet common in Japan. “Seventy
percent of Japanese healthcare providers surveyed by Women’s Health
Japan declared they have never performed a PCB/ICB but would be keen to
learn the technique. Dr. Reeves’ seminar is an opportunity to increase
awareness around this minimally invasive aspect of MVA and to provide
skills on implementing PCB/ICB at an outpatient unit, so Japanese women
have access to more options,” stated Ms. Fumiko Enoki, President of
Women’s Health Japan. “We are very glad Dr. Reeves will be making his
presentation in the sponsored workshop at the Japanese Society of
Obstetricians and Gynecologists.”
During the seminar, Dr. Reeves will review the evidence around how
PCB/ICB manages pain and reduces recovery time for clients, and reduces
costs to the health system as a whole. Dr. Reeves will then demonstrate
how to perform a paracervical block on a uterine model. The audience
will get a detailed perspective of the anatomy and the placement of the
surgical tools via the new “Eye Camera” technology Dr. Reeves will be
wearing during the demonstration.
Previously, Dr. Reeves served as Medical Director of the National
Abortion Federation and Chief Medical Officer of WomanCare Global. Dr.
Reeves has conducted research on gynecologic ultrasound, contraceptive
development, and provision of reproductive health services globally. He
is a Fellow of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists
and a Fellow of the Society of Family Planning.
“We welcome the opportunity the Japan Society of Obstetrics and
Gynecology has given DKT WomanCare to participate in this, its 71st
Congress,” adds Purdy. “With family planning quickly becoming one of the
world’s most pressing priorities, as many healthcare professionals as
possible should receive this kind of training. DKT International and DKT
WomanCare are committed to carrying forward the momentum of the FP2020’s
Every Woman, Every Child initiative.”
Since 1989, DKT International’s core mission has been to provide safe
and affordable options for family planning and HIV prevention through
social marketing in underserved countries throughout Latin America,
Africa, and Asia.
