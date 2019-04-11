DKT WomanCare Sponsors MVA Training Session at the 71st Annual Congress of the Japan Society of Obstetrics and Gynecology

DKT WomanCare is proud to announce that it will sponsor a training session for the use of MVA kits at the 71st Annual Congress of the Japan Society of Obstetrics and Gynecology (JSOG), from April 11 to April 14, 2019 at the Nagoya Congress Center in Nagoya, Japan. JSOG is the largest obstetrics and gynecology (OBGYN) congress in Japan, with more than 8,000 participants expected to attend.

At the invitation of Women’s Health Japan, Dr. Matthew Reeves, MD MPH FACOG, Executive Director of the DuPont Clinic and member of DKT’s board of directors, will host a training session titled “Manual Vacuum Aspirator (MVA) Pain Management – Utility of Para Cervical Block/Intra Cervical Block.” The seminar focuses on the evidence and technique for performing these procedures for pain management during an MVA intervention. Dr. Reeves will be joined during his presentation by Dr. Toshiyuki Kakinuma, a clinical professor at International University of Health and Welfare Hospital.

Manual vacuum aspiration is a safe, effective, discreet and patient-friendly technique for uterine evacuation. The low cost, simplicity and portability makes it an especially valuable reproductive health technology.

According to Chris Purdy, CEO of DKT International, “DKT is the exclusive global distributor and marketer of the Ipas MVA technology, the world’s most utilized, safe and effective surgical abortion technology. Last year we acquired WomanCare as our new distribution arm to help us build the sort of sustainable supply chain we need.” In Asia and South Asia generally, DKT provides family planning products and services in China, Indonesia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam and India. In 2018 alone, DKT International sold or otherwise provided 180,000 aspirators and more than 1.6 million cannulae used in aspirations.

“Few have the background that Dr. Reeves brings to his role at DKT WomanCare, so those who receive training from Dr. Reeves at the Annual Congress in Nagoya can be assured their training will be second to none,” Purdy adds.

Though para- and intra-cervical blocks (PCBs/ICBs) are standard practice in many Western countries, this is not yet common in Japan. “Seventy percent of Japanese healthcare providers surveyed by Women’s Health Japan declared they have never performed a PCB/ICB but would be keen to learn the technique. Dr. Reeves’ seminar is an opportunity to increase awareness around this minimally invasive aspect of MVA and to provide skills on implementing PCB/ICB at an outpatient unit, so Japanese women have access to more options,” stated Ms. Fumiko Enoki, President of Women’s Health Japan. “We are very glad Dr. Reeves will be making his presentation in the sponsored workshop at the Japanese Society of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.”

During the seminar, Dr. Reeves will review the evidence around how PCB/ICB manages pain and reduces recovery time for clients, and reduces costs to the health system as a whole. Dr. Reeves will then demonstrate how to perform a paracervical block on a uterine model. The audience will get a detailed perspective of the anatomy and the placement of the surgical tools via the new “Eye Camera” technology Dr. Reeves will be wearing during the demonstration.

Previously, Dr. Reeves served as Medical Director of the National Abortion Federation and Chief Medical Officer of WomanCare Global. Dr. Reeves has conducted research on gynecologic ultrasound, contraceptive development, and provision of reproductive health services globally. He is a Fellow of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and a Fellow of the Society of Family Planning.

“We welcome the opportunity the Japan Society of Obstetrics and Gynecology has given DKT WomanCare to participate in this, its 71st Congress,” adds Purdy. “With family planning quickly becoming one of the world’s most pressing priorities, as many healthcare professionals as possible should receive this kind of training. DKT International and DKT WomanCare are committed to carrying forward the momentum of the FP2020’s Every Woman, Every Child initiative.”

Since 1989, DKT International’s core mission has been to provide safe and affordable options for family planning and HIV prevention through social marketing in underserved countries throughout Latin America, Africa, and Asia.

