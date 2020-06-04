DLA Piper : advises Iovance Biotherapeutics in its US$604 million common stock offering

NEW YORK, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DLA Piper represented Iovance Biotherapeutics, a late-stage biotechnology company developing novel T cell-based cancer immunotherapies (tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte, TIL, and peripheral-blood lymphocyte, PBL), in a US$603.7 million underwritten public offering of 19,475,806 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $31.00 per share, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses payable by Iovance. The shares of common stock issued and sold in the offering include 2,540,322 shares issued upon the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase additional shares at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions.

Iovance plans to use the proceeds from the offering to fund the expansion of its organization to support the potential commercial launch of lifileucel for advanced melanoma and LN-145 for advanced cervical cancer, to initiate a program directed at registration of its tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte therapies in non-small cell lung cancer, to continue support of ongoing commercial manufacturing activities, and for the development of its IL-2 analog, IOV-3001, and for other general corporate purposes. Additional indications or TIL products may be explored with the use of proceeds.

"We are proud to have partnered with Iovance to complete this offering, applying our extensive experience advising life sciences, biotechnology and pharmaceutical clients in complex capital markets transactions. Over the last month, our East Coast life sciences team has closed public offerings for biotech companies in excess of $1 billion, and we are pleased to continue to support our clients' expansion and ongoing success," said Emilio Ragosa, the DLA Piper partner who led the firm's deal team.

In addition to Ragosa (Short Hills), the DLA Piper team advising Iovance included partners Patrick O'Malley and Neil Balmert (both of San Diego), as well as partners Rebecca McKnight (Austin) and Christopher Mikson (Philadelphia), and associates Oliver Newman, Dylan Caplan, David Pennant (all of Philadelphia), H. Thomas Felix, Nika Antonikova (both of San Diego) and Sarah Thompson Schick (Austin).

DLA Piper's global capital markets team represents issuers and underwriters in registered and unregistered equity, equity-linked and debt capital markets transactions, including initial public offerings, follow-on equity offerings, equity-linked securities offerings, and offerings of investments grade and high-yield debt securities.

DLA Piper advises on all aspects of the life sciences sector, combining subject matter experience with considerable knowledge of the scientific, medical, regulatory, commercial and enforcement environments facing biopharmaceutical, medical device, research and diagnostics clients. Recognizing that clients' needs vary, the firm rapidly organizes and customizes client service teams, whether for a large pharmaceutical company, a mid-sized medical device client or a development-stage biotech company.

