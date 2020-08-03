Log in
DLA offers non-medical COVID-19 protective equipment to state, local government agencies

08/03/2020 | 12:08pm EDT

FORT BELVOIR, Virginia, Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Defense Logistics Agency is giving state and local government organizations a new option for purchasing non-medical personal protective equipment through the COVID-19 Contingency Corridor in FedMall, the government e-commerce platform for the military services and federal, state and local government agencies.

The corridor offers 14 supplier catalogs with over 335 items like non-medical masks and gloves, hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes, temperature sensors and Plexi-glass shields.

“We recognize that our state and local government customers have suppliers in their areas, but this gives them another avenue for getting protective equipment that has at times been difficult to obtain during the pandemic,” said Tracy Shepherd, state and local government program manager for DLA’s Whole of Government Division.

Federal law allows state and local government agencies to buy DLA-managed supplies for use in first responder efforts supporting counter-drug, homeland security and emergency response activities. Potential users include firefighters, law enforcement officers, paramedics and public works employees. Over 30 state law enforcement agencies and over 300 state and local firefighting agencies are already enrolled in FedMall.

State and local government agencies new to FedMall should confirm their eligibility by emailing StateandLocalProgram@dla.mil with “Eligibility” in the subject line. The organization’s name, address and phone number should be included.

Once determined eligible, agencies must ensure they have a state or local government credit card and valid External Certificate Authority, similar to the certificate authority of Common Access Cards. ECAs require background checks that take roughly two weeks and cost $380 for a three-year subscription.

“After agencies have an ECA, DLA can get them up and running in FedMall usually in less than two days,” Shepherd said.

FedMall has been a key part of DLA’s COVID-19 response, and customers have ordered over $14 million in pandemic-related personal protective equipment from the platform since mid-March. Top items have included surgical and knit face masks; cleaning supplies; and Meals, Ready to Eat.

For more information, email StateandLocalProgram@dla.mil or visit www.dla.mil/Info/FedMall/StateAndLocal.

###

Article by Beth Reece, Defense Logistics Agency

Attachment 

Melissa Bohan
Defense Logistics Agency
melissa.bohan@dla.mil

© GlobeNewswire 2020
