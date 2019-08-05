Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

DLH Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/05/2019 | 04:31pm EDT

ATLANTA, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DLHC) ("DLH" or the "Company"), a leading provider of innovative healthcare services and solutions to federal agencies, today announced financial results for its fiscal third quarter ended June 30, 2019. 

Highlights

  • The Company completed the acquisition of Social & Scientific Systems ("SSS") of Silver Springs, Maryland on June 7, 2019; SSS contributed $4.5 million of revenue and $0.2 million of operating income in the quarter
  • Fiscal third quarter revenue was $38.7 million versus $36.1 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2018
  • Fully diluted EPS of $0.06 for the quarter; excluding transaction expenses, fully diluted EPS of $0.13 for the quarter
  • For the quarter, DLH generated $4.4 million of cash from operations and paid down $3.9 million of new debt (associated with the acquisition of SSS)

Management Discussion
"The third quarter of fiscal 2019 was clearly a busy one for DLH, as we closed a strategic acquisition, posted strong gross margins, and pursued numerous business development opportunities," stated DLH President and Chief Executive Officer Zach Parker. "We believe Social & Scientific Systems is an excellent addition to DLH, greatly expanding our position in the public health & life sciences arena and providing new avenues for top line growth. We are rapidly integrating SSS into our corporate culture and business enterprise, as we look for ways to collectively serve our customers while leveraging our administrative organization to remain competitive on costs. SSS – with a backlog of some $340 million – brings a great deal of complementary technology, credentialed staff, and expertise in data analytics that will strengthen the entire DLH organization and help drive solid, long-term financial results.

"We generated $4.4 million in cash from operations during the quarter and paid down $3.9 million on our new term loan. We remain committed to using our cash generation to de-lever the Company, bolster our balance sheet and improve our financial flexibility. Given the recent budget outline agreed to by Congress for fiscal 2020 – including higher funding for key agencies including the Department of Defense, Health and Human Services, and the Veterans Administration – we believe we are well positioned for the quarters to come."

Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019
Revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2019 was $38.7 million versus $36.1 million in the prior-year period. The increase in revenue is due primarily to the revenue contribution of approximately $4.5 million by SSS since the acquisition date, partially offset by workload volume timing on key contracts.

Gross profit was $9.9 million for the quarter, an increase of approximately $1.6 million, or 19.0%, over the third quarter of fiscal 2018. As a percent of revenue, the Company's gross margin was 25.6% in 2019 versus 23.1% in the prior-year period. General and Administrative ("G&A") expenses were $6.1 million for the quarter compared to $5.1 million in fiscal 2018, with the increase principally due to the addition of SSS operations. Depreciation and amortization was $0.9 million versus $0.6 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2018.

Income from operations was $1.7 million for the quarter versus $2.6 million in the prior-year period, and income before taxes was $1.1 million for the quarter versus $2.4 million in fiscal 2018. The decrease in income from operations was primarily due to the transaction costs of $1.2 million from the SSS acquisition. Interest expense in the current quarter was $0.6 million, an increase from $0.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018. Included in the $0.6 million of interest expense for this quarter is $0.2 million from the write-off of deferred financing costs associated with closing the previous credit facility.

For the three months ended June 30, 2019 DLH recorded a $0.3 million provision for tax expense versus $0.7 in the prior-year period. The Company reported net income of approximately $0.8 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, for the third quarter of fiscal 2019 versus $1.6 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, for the third quarter of fiscal 2018.

On a non-GAAP basis, Earnings Before Interest Tax Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA") for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was approximately $2.6 million versus $3.2 million in the prior-year period. The year-over-year decrease was primarily attributable to $1.2 million of transaction expenses related to the acquisition of SSS.  As presented in the reconciliation of GAAP net income to net income adjusted for the effect of The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 and the acquisition of SSS, adjusted net income improved year over year after excluding the impact of these events.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
The Company's balance sheet as of June 30, 2019 reflects the impact of the SSS acquisition. Cash was $6.0 million, and the Company's senior debt was $66.1 million, versus cash of $6.4 million and senior debt of $7.7 million as of September 30, 2018. Regarding cash flow, for the nine months of fiscal 2019 DLH generated approximately $11.2 million in cash from operations, versus $8.0 million last year, reflecting higher net income and improved working capital.

Conference Call and Webcast Details
DLH management will discuss second quarter results and provide a general business update, including current competitive conditions and strategies, during a conference call beginning at 11:00 AM Eastern Time tomorrow, August 6, 2019. Interested parties may listen to the conference call by dialing 888-347-5290 or 412-317-5256.  Presentation materials will also be posted on the Investor Relations section of the DLH website prior to the commencement of the conference call. 

A digital recording of the conference call will be available for replay two hours after the completion of the call and can be accessed on the DLH Investor Relations website or by dialing 877-344-7529 and entering the conference ID 100127619.         

About DLH
DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) serves federal government clients throughout the United States and abroad delivering technology enabled solutions in key health and human services programs. The Company's seven core competencies include secure data analytics, clinical trials and laboratory services, case management, performance evaluation, system modernization, operational logistics and readiness, and strategic digital communications. DLH has over 1,900 employees serving numerous government agencies. For more information, visit the corporate website at www.dlhcorp.com.  

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:
This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to future events or DLH`s future financial performance. Any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances or that are not statements of historical fact (including without limitation statements to the effect that the Company or its management "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions) should be considered forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or DLH's actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release include, among others, statements regarding benefits of the acquisition, estimates of future revenues, operating income, earnings, earnings per share, backlog, and cash flows. These statements reflect our belief and assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Our actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements made in this release due to a variety of factors, including: the risk that we will not realize the anticipated benefits of the acquisition of SSS; the diversion of management's attention from normal daily operations of the business and the challenges of managing larger and more widespread operations resulting from the acquisition; the inability to retain SSS employees and customers; contract awards in connection with re-competes for present business and/or competition for new business; compliance with new bank financial and other covenants; the risks and uncertainties associated with client interest in and purchases of new services; changes in client budgetary priorities; government contract procurement (such as bid protest, small business set asides, loss of work due to organizational conflicts of interest, etc.) and termination risks; the ability to successfully integrate the operations of SSS and any future acquisitions; and other risks described in our SEC filings. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see "Risk Factors" in the Company's periodic reports filed with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018, as well as interim quarterly filings thereafter. The forward-looking statements contained herein are not historical facts, but rather are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections about our industry and business.  Such forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and may become outdated over time. The Company does not assume any responsibility for updating forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

CONTACTS:

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Contact: Chris Witty

Phone:  646-438-9385

Email:  cwitty@darrowir.com

TABLES TO FOLLOW

 

DLH HOLDINGS CORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Amounts in thousands except per share amounts)




(unaudited)


(unaudited)



Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended



June 30,


June 30,



2019


2018


2019


2018

Revenue


$

38,700


$

36,131


$

106,208


$

100,747

Direct expenses


28,777


27,793


80,424


78,429

Gross margin


9,923


8,338


25,784


22,318

General and administrative expenses


6,072


5,136


15,782


14,700

Transaction expenses


1,247



1,391


Depreciation and amortization


914


588


2,037


1,654

Income from operations


1,690


2,614


6,574


5,964

Interest expense, net


562


262


1,284


801

Income before income taxes


1,128


2,352


5,290


5,163

Income tax expense


325


738


1,532


5,084

Net income


$

803


$

1,614


$

3,758


$

79










Net income per share - basic


$

0.07


$

0.14


$

0.31


$

0.01

Net income per share - diluted


$

0.06


$

0.13


$

0.29


$

0.01

Weighted average common shares outstanding









Basic


12,036


11,889


12,011


11,875

Diluted


13,077


12,884


13,048


12,872










 

 

DLH HOLDINGS CORP.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands except par value of shares)




June 30,
2019


September 30,
2018



(unaudited)



ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents


$

6,005


$

6,355

Accounts receivable


24,024


10,280

Other current assets


2,715


760

Total current assets


32,744


17,395

Equipment and improvements, net


5,674


1,566

Deferred taxes, net


2,885


4,137

Goodwill


51,777


25,989

Intangible assets, net


41,156


13,365

Other long-term assets


778


89

Total assets


$

135,014


$

62,541






LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Debt obligations - current


$

787


$

Accrued payroll


8,290


4,983

Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other current liabilities


19,093


10,950

Total current liabilities


28,170


15,933

Debt obligations - long term, net of deferred financing costs


62,844


6,958

Other long term liabilities


194


232

Total long term liabilities


63,038


7,190

Total liabilities


91,208


23,123

Shareholders' equity:





Common stock, $0.001 par value; authorized 40,000 shares; issued and outstanding
12,036 and 11,899 at June 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018, respectively


12


12

Additional paid-in capital


84,915


84,285

Accumulated deficit


(41,121)


(44,879)

Total shareholders' equity


43,806


39,418

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


$

135,014


$

62,541

 

 

DLH HOLDINGS CORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Amounts in thousands)




(unaudited)



Nine Months Ended



June 30,



2019


2018

Operating activities





Net income


$

3,758


$

79

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization expense


2,037


1,654

Amortization of deferred financing costs


799


202

Stock based compensation expense


591


1169

Deferred taxes, net


1,253


4,764

Changes in operating assets and liabilities





Accounts receivable


(925)


(508)

Other current assets


(376)


(259)

Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other current liabilities


4,039


897

Other long term assets/liabilities


(23)


(5)

Net cash provided by operating activities


11,153


7,993






Investing activities





Business acquisition, net of cash acquired


(66,520)


Purchase of equipment and improvements


(29)


(571)

Net cash used in investing activities


(66,549)


(571)






Financing activities





Borrowing on senior debt


70,000


Repayments of senior debt


(11,646)


(5,730)

Deferred debt financing costs


(3,347)


(70)

Repayments of capital lease obligations



(8)

Proceeds from stock option exercise


39


46

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities


55,046


(5,762)






Net change in cash and cash equivalents


(350)


1,660

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year


6,355


4,930

Cash and cash equivalents at end of year


$

6,005


$

6,590






Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information





Cash paid during the period for interest


$

248


$

619

Cash paid during the period for income taxes


$

406


$

630

Supplemental disclosures of non-cash financing activity





Derivative warrant liability reclassified as equity


$


$

(306)

Noncash issuance of stock upon exercise of options


$


$

25

 

 

Revenue Metrics








Nine Months Ended



June 30,


June 30,



2019


2018

Market Mix:





Defense/VA


66

%


63

%

Human Services and Solutions


28

%


33

%

Public Health/Life Sciences


6

%


4

%






Contract Mix:





Time and materials


93

%


97

%

Cost reimbursable


5

%


2

%

Firm fixed price


2

%


1

%






Prime vs Sub:





Prime


98

%


99

%

Subcontractor


2

%


1

%

 

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company uses EBITDA as a supplemental non-GAAP measure of our performance. DLH defines EBITDA as net income excluding (i) interest expense, (ii) provision for or benefit from income taxes and (iii) depreciation and amortization.

For fiscal 2019 and the comparative period of fiscal 2018, the Company's net income was impacted by The Tax Cut and Jobs Act of 2017 as well as the transaction costs incurred for the acquisition of SSS. The Tax Cut and Jobs Act of 2017 reduced corporate tax rates and revised rules regarding the usability of net operating losses. These changes resulted in a discrete charge to the first quarter tax provision for fiscal 2018 of $3.4 million due to revaluing the benefit of our net operating losses. Additionally, for comparability, the tax provision for the prior year periods has been restated using the current year rate of 29%. In fiscal 2019, DLH incurred $1.4 million of acquisition-related expenses during the nine months ended June 30, 2019 for the acquisition of SSS. The Company is excluding acquisition-related expenses from this measure because they were incurred as a result of a specific event, do not reflect the costs of our operations, and can affect the period-over-period assessment of operating results. In addition, the non-GAAP financial measure we are including for net income adjusted for the effect of the Tax Cut and Jobs Act and the acquisition of SSS, in total and on a per share basis, is presented on a tax-effected basis. We are reporting this non-GAAP metric to demonstrate the impact of these events.

These non-GAAP measures of performance are used by management to conduct and evaluate its business during its regular review of operating results for the periods presented.  Management and the Company's Board utilize these non-GAAP measures to make decisions about the use of the Company's resources, analyze performance between periods, develop internal projections and measure management performance. DLH believes that these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in evaluating the Company's ongoing operating and financial results and understanding how such results compare with the Company's historical performance.

 

Reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure:








Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended



June 30,


June 30,



2019


2018


Change


2019


2018


Change

Net income


$

803


$

1,614


$

(811)


$

3,758


$

79


$

3,679

(i) Interest expense


562


262


300


1,284


801


483

(ii) Provision for taxes


325


738


(413)


1,532


5,084


(3,552)

(iii) Depreciation and amortization


914


588


326


2,037


1,654


383

EBITDA


$

2,604


$

3,202


$

(598)


$

8,611


$

7,618


$

993

 

 

Reconciliation of GAAP net income to net income adjusted for the effect of The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 and the acquisition of SSS, a non-GAAP measure:








Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended



June 30,


June 30,



2019


2018


Change


2019


2018


Change

Net income


$

803


$

1,614


$

(811)


$

3,758


$

79


$

3,679

Write-down of deferred tax assets






3,365


(3,365)

Pro-forma impact of tax rate change



56


(56)



222


(222)

Transaction expenses


1,247



1,247


1,391



1,391

Tax effect of excluding transaction expenses


(362)



(362)


(403)



(403)

Net income, adjusted for the effect of The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 and the acquisition of SSS


$

1,688


$

1,670


$

18


$

4,746


$

3,666


$

1,080














Net income per diluted share


$

0.06


$

0.13


$

(0.07)


$

0.29


$

0.01


$

0.28

Impact of write-down of deferred tax asset






0.26


(0.26)

Pro-forma impact of tax rate change






0.02


(0.02)

Impact of transaction expenses


0.07



0.07


0.08



0.08

Net income per diluted share, adjusted for the effect of The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 and the acquisition of SSS


$

0.13


$

0.13


$


$

0.37


$

0.29


$

0.08



























Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dlh-reports-third-quarter-fiscal-year-2019-results-300896516.html

SOURCE DLH Holdings Corp.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:12pRICEBRAN TECHNOLOGIES : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:11pALLSTATE CORP : Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:11pASSEMBLY BIOSCIENCES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
05:11pL BRANDS : Victoria's Secret Parent's Longtime Marketing Chief to Resign
DJ
05:11pCompany Profile for Lumu Technologies
BU
05:10pDIGITAL TURBINE : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:10pLIBERTY GLOBAL PLC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:09pRALPH LAUREN CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05:09pTELIGENT : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:09pBIOSIG TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group