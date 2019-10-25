DLSI : Revenue for the third quarter of 2019

FINANCIAL PRESS RELEASE

Friday, 25 October 2019, after market close

Revenue for the third quarter of 2019

Up 1.2%

International: 13.5% over 9 months

Revenue for the first nine months of the 2019 financial year was of €172 295K compared with €170 201K as at 30 September 2018, i.e., representing growth of 1.2%:

Revenue (€K) 2019 Variation 2018 Variation 2017 1stquarter 51 571 +3.8% 49 685 +11.9% 44 389 2ndquarter 59 769 -0.35% 59 980 +10.5% 54 291 1sthalf of year 111 340 +1.5% 109 665 +11.1% 98 680 3rdquarter 60 955 +0.7% 60 536 +1.0% 59 934 9 months 172 295 +1.2% 170 201 +7.3% 158 614 Not audited

International activities over the first nine months of the year increased 13.5% and represent 30.4%of the total revenue:

Revenue (€K) France & 2019 Variation 2018 Variation 2017 International France 119 937 -3.3% 124 062 +9.0% 113 774 % revenue 69.6% 72.9% 71.7% International 52 358 +13.5% 46 139 +2.9% 44 840 % revenue 30.4% 27.1% 28.3% 9 months 172 295 +1.2% 170 201 +7.3% 158 614

Nuclear-energy activities continued to perform well with revenue as at 30 September 2019 of €12 242K, up 10.9% compared with revenue as at 30 September 2018.

Revenue from French activities fell 3.3% but should be compared with the overall drop of 3.9% for the profession during the first half 2019 compared with the first half of 2018, a trend that continued in July at -7.7% and in August at -4.3% (source: Prism'emploi).