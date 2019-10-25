DLSI : Revenue for the third quarter of 2019

FINANCIAL PRESS RELEASE
Friday, 25 October 2019, after market close
Revenue for the third quarter of 2019
Up 1.2%
International: 13.5% over 9 months
Revenue for the first nine months of the 2019 financial year was of €172 295K compared with €170 201K as at 30 September 2018, i.e., representing growth of 1.2%:
|
Revenue (€K)
|
2019
|
Variation
|
2018
|
Variation
|
2017
|
1stquarter
|
51 571
|
+3.8%
|
49 685
|
+11.9%
|
44 389
|
2ndquarter
|
59 769
|
-0.35%
|
59 980
|
+10.5%
|
54 291
|
1sthalf of year
|
111 340
|
+1.5%
|
109 665
|
+11.1%
|
98 680
|
3rdquarter
|
60 955
|
+0.7%
|
60 536
|
+1.0%
|
59 934
|
9 months
|
172 295
|
+1.2%
|
170 201
|
+7.3%
|
158 614
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Not audited
|
|
|
|
|
International activities over the first nine months of the year increased 13.5% and represent 30.4%of the total revenue:
|
|
Revenue (€K) France &
|
|
|
2019
|
|
Variation
|
|
2018
|
|
Variation
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
International
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
France
|
119 937
|
-3.3%
|
124 062
|
+9.0%
|
|
113 774
|
|
|
% revenue
|
69.6%
|
|
|
72.9%
|
|
|
|
71.7%
|
|
|
International
|
52 358
|
+13.5%
|
46 139
|
+2.9%
|
|
44 840
|
|
|
% revenue
|
30.4%
|
|
|
27.1%
|
|
|
|
28.3%
|
|
|
9 months
|
|
|
172 295
|
|
+1.2%
|
|
170 201
|
|
+7.3%
|
|
|
158 614
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nuclear-energy activities continued to perform well with revenue as at 30 September 2019 of €12 242K, up 10.9% compared with revenue as at 30 September 2018.
Revenue from French activities fell 3.3% but should be compared with the overall drop of 3.9% for the profession during the first half 2019 compared with the first half of 2018, a trend that continued in July at -7.7% and in August at -4.3% (source: Prism'emploi).
After the August 2019 acquisition of MBT AG (a company located in Switzerland with full-year revenue of 4.6 million) by its PEMSA SA subsidiary, the DLSI Group remains open to opportunities for external growth in France and in the rest of Europe.
Message from Mr. Thierry DOUDOT, Chairman of the Management Board: "We will continue to follow our current strategy, apply our pricing discipline and streamline our fixed costs, and we will work closely with our clients to support their development and meet their HR needs."
Upcoming:
-
Publication of consolidated revenue for the 4thquarter, on 21 February 2020 (after market close)
About DLSI:
Created in 1992, the DLSI Group represents a network of over 70 agencies located throughout eastern France, from Dunkirk to Lyon, as well as in Paris, the north-west and the Provence-Alpes Côte d'Azur region. The DLSI Group also has locations in Luxembourg, Germany, Switzerland and Poland.
With a foothold in all industries, we offer all employment solutions, from indefinite-term contracts to fixed-term contracts and temporary employment.
Listed on the Euronext Growth market of Euronext Paris since 2006, the Group generated revenue of 230.2 million euros in 2018.
ISIN FR0010404368 - Ticker symbol: ALDLS
DLSI contacts:
-
Financial: Thierry DOUDOT / Anne Marie ROHR - phone: +33 3 87 88 12 80
-
Communications:Jean-Guillaume ROYER / Maël LE NINAN - communication@groupedlsi.com
Follow our news directly:
