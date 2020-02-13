DMA Tenement Changes

13 February 2020
ANNOUNCEMENT: Tenement Changes
Dynasty Resources Limited advises that it has surrendered E51/1908 and will surrender E08/2915. Dynasty Resources Limited will also determine whether to retain R45/5 in the next few weeks.
