DMA Tenement Changes

13 February 2020

ANNOUNCEMENT: Tenement Changes

Dynasty Resources Limited advises that it has surrendered E51/1908 and will surrender E08/2915. Dynasty Resources Limited will also determine whether to retain R45/5 in the next few weeks.

