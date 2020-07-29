Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

DMCI : Change in Shareholdings of Director

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/29/2020 | 03:41am EDT

COVER SHEET

A S O 9 5 0 0 2 2 8 3

SEC Registration Number

D M C I H O L D I N G S , I N C .

(Company's Full Name)

3

R

D

F

L

R

.

D

A

C

O

N

B

L

D

G

.

2

2

8

1

P

A

S

O

N

G

T

A

M

O

E

X

T

.

M

A

K

A

T

I

C

I

T

Y

(Business Address: No., Street City / Town / Province)

HERBERT M. CONSUNJI

8888-3000

Contact Person

Company Telephone Number

(Second Tuesday of May)

1

2

3

1

SEC Form 17-C

0

7

1

4

Month

Day

FORM TYPE

Month

Day

Fiscal Year

Annual Meeting

N.A.

Secondary License Type, If Applicable

C

F

D

Dept

Requiring this Doc

Amended Articles Number / Section

Total Amount of Borrowings

Total No. of Stockholders

Domestic

Foreign

To be accomplished by SEC Personnel concerned

File Number

LCU

Document ID

Cashier

S T A M P S

Remarks: Please use BLACK ink for scanning purposes

- 1 -

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

SEC FORM 17-C

CURRENT REPORT UNDER SECTION 17

OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE

AND SRC RULE 17.2(c) THEREUNDER

1. July 29, 2020

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported)

2. SEC Identification Number ASO95-002283

3. BIR Tax Identification No. 004-703-376

4. DMCI Holdings, Inc.

Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter

5.

Philippines

6.

(SEC Use Only)

Province, country or other jurisdiction of

Industry Classification Code:

incorporation

7.

3/F Dacon Building, 2281 Don Chino Roces Avenue, Makati City

1231

Address of principal office

Postal Code

8.

(632) 8888-3000

Issuer's telephone number, including area code

9.

Not applicable

Former name or former address, if changed since last report

10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA

Title of Each Class

No. of Shares Outstanding

Amount

Common Shares

13,277,470,000

Php13,277,470,000.00

Preferred Shares

960

960.00

TOTAL

13,277,470,960

Php13,277,470,960.00

11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein: Item 9

- 2 -

Item 9. Other Events

In compliance with the Revised Disclosure Rules of the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE), we hereby report the following DMC shares bought/sold by Jorge A. Consunji, Director of the Corporation:

Transaction Type

Date

No. of

Price/Share

Amount (Php)

Shares

(Php)

Bought (Indirect)*

July 27, 2020

600,000

3.4900

2,094,000.00

Bought (Indirect)*

July 27, 2020

400,000

3.5000

1,400,000.00

Bought (Indirect)*

July 27, 2020

320,000

3.4800

1,113,600.00

Bought (Indirect)*

July 27, 2020

100,000

3.4700

347,000.00

TOTAL

1,420,000

4.954,600.00

*controlling shareholder of a Corporation

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Regulation Code, the issuer has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

DMCI Holdings, Inc.

Issuer

July 29, 2020

- 3 -

Disclaimer

DMCI Holdings Inc. published this content on 29 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2020 07:40:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
04:17aAMS : Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
04:16aENERGY RESOURCES OF AUSTRALIA : Financial Community Presentation - 2020 Half Year Results
PU
04:16aMEC Bongiwe Sithole-Moloi on passing of Dr Mnqobi Edwin Ngidi and Dr Mandla Buthelezi
PU
04:16aAV CONCEPT : Form of proxy for use at the annual general meeting to be held on friday, 28 august 2020
PU
04:16aJANUS HENDERSON : Dividend/Distribution - JHG
PU
04:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
04:15aPUMA SE : JP Morgan keeps its Buy rating
MD
04:15aDEUTSCHE BANK AG : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
04:15aZOOPLUS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
04:15aPJSC RUSHYDRO : RusHydro announces 1H 2020 RAS results
EQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1STARBUCKS CORPORATION : STARBUCKS : says business 'steadily recovering' as stores reopen
2RIO TINTO GROUP : Rio Tinto Lifts Dividend Despite Lower Net Profit
3BASF SE : BASF : says it is still unable to forecast full-year results
4EBay beats second-quarter profit estimates, raises FY outlook
5Pfizer says it will charge other developed countries on par with U.S. for vaccine deals

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group