DMCI : Change in Shareholdings of Director/Officer
07/29/2020 | 03:41am EDT
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
SEC FORM 17-C
CURRENT REPORT UNDER SECTION 17
OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE
AND SRC RULE 17.2(c) THEREUNDER
1. July 29, 2020
Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported)
|
2. SEC Identification Number AS095-002283
|
3. BIR Tax Identification No. 004-703-376
4. DMCI Holdings, Inc.
Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter
|
5.
|
Philippines
|
6.
|
|
(SEC Use Only)
|
|
Province, country or other jurisdiction of
|
|
Industry Classification Code:
|
|
incorporation
|
|
|
|
7.
|
3/F Dacon Building, 2281 Chino Roces Avenue, Makati City
|
1231
|
|
Address of principal office
|
|
|
Postal Code
|
8.
|
(632) 8888-3000
|
|
|
|
|
Issuer's telephone number, including area code
|
|
9.
|
Not applicable
|
|
|
|
|
Former name or former address, if changed since last report
|
10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA
|
Title of Each Class
|
No. of Shares Outstanding
|
Amount
|
Common Shares
|
13,277,470,000
|
Php13,277,470,000.00
|
Preferred Shares
|
960
|
960.00
|
TOTAL
|
13,277,470,960
|
Php13,277,470,960.00
11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein: Item 9
Item 9. Other Events
In compliance with the Revised Disclosure Rules of the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE), we hereby report the following DMC shares bought/sold by Isidro A. Consunji, Director, Chairman and President of the Corporation:
|
|
|
|
Ave.
|
|
Transaction Type
|
Date
|
No. of Shares
|
Price/Share
|
Amount (Php)
|
|
|
|
(Php)
|
|
Bought (Indirect)*
|
July 28, 2020
|
500,000
|
3.4759
|
1,737,950.00
*controlling shareholder of a corporation
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Regulation Code, the issuer has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
DMCI Holdings, Inc.
Issuer
July 29, 2020
Disclaimer
DMCI Holdings Inc. published this content on 29 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2020 07:40:02 UTC
