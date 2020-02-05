Log in
DMCI : Statement of Beneficial Ownership of Director

02/05/2020 | 09:22pm EST

CR00977-2020

The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

DMCI Holdings, Inc.

DMC

PSE Disclosure Form 17-7 - Statement of Changes in Beneficial

Ownership of Securities

References: SRC Rule 23 and

Section 17.5 of the Revised Disclosure Rules

Name of Reporting

JORGE A. CONSUNJI

Person

Relationship of

DIRECTOR

Reporting Person to

Issuer

Description of the Disclosure

Report on DMC Share transactions for the month of January 2020 by Jorge A. Consunji, Director of the Corporation. Attached is SEC Form 23-B.

Filed on behalf by:

Name

Brian Lim

Designation

Vice President & Senior Finance Officer

COVER SHEET

A S O 9 5 0 0 2 2 8 3

SEC Registration Number

D

M

C

I

H

O

L

D

I

N

G

S

,

I

N

C

.

(Company's Full Name)

3

R

D

F

L

R

.

D

A

C

O

N

B

L

D

G

.

2

2

8

1

P

A

S

O

N

G

T

A

M

O

E

X

T

.

M

A

K

A

T

I

s

I

T

Y

(Business Address: No., Street City / Town / Province)

HERBERT M. CONSUNJI

8888-3000

Contact Person

Company Telephone Number

(Third Tuesday of May)

1

2

3

1

SEC Form 23-B

0

5

1

9

Month

Day

FORM TYPE

Month

Day

Fiscal Year

Annual Meeting

N.A.

Secondary License Type, If Applicable

C

F

D

Dept

Requiring this Doc

Amended Articles Number / Section

Total Amount of Borrowings

Total No. of Stockholders

Domestic

Foreign

To be accomplished by SEC Personnel concerned

File Number

LCU

Document ID

Cashier

S T A M P S

Remarks: Please use BLACK ink for scanning purposes

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Metro Manila, Philippines

FORM 23-B

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES

Check box if no longer subject

Filed pursuant to Section 23 of the Securities Regulation Code

to filing requirement

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person

2. Issuer Name and Trading Symbol

7. Relationship of Reporting Person to Issuer

CONSUNJI, JORGE A.

DMCI HOLDINGS, INC. (DMC)

(Check all applicable)

X

Director

10% Owner

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

3.

Tax Identification

5.

Statement for

Officer

Number

Month/Year

______

Other

3/f Dacon Bldg. 2281 Don Chino Roces Avenue

110-929-728

January 2020

(give title below)

(specify below)

(Street)

4.

Citizenship

6.

If Amendment, Date of

Makati City, 1231

FILIPINO

Original (MonthYear)

(City)

(Province)

(Postal Code)

Table 1 - Equity Securities Beneficially Owned

1. Class of Equity Security

2.

Transaction

4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D)

3.

Amount of Securities Owned at End of

4

Ownership Form:

6. Nature of Indirect Beneficial

Date

Month

Direct (D) or Indirect (I) *

Ownership

(Month/Day/Year)

%

Number of Shares

Amount

(A) or (D)

Price

DMC Common Shares

20-Jan-20

749,100

A

6.2500

0.2069%

5,493,625

I

controlling shareholder of Corporation

20-Jan-20

650,000

A

6.2600

0.2314%

6,143,625

I

controlling shareholder of Corporation

20-Jan-20

180,000

A

6.2300

0.2381%

6,323,625

I

controlling shareholder of Corporation

20-Jan-20

20,000

A

6.2100

0.2389%

6,343,625

I

controlling shareholder of Corporation

21-Jan-20

400,000

A

6.2300

0.2539%

6,743,625

I

controlling shareholder of Corporation

21-Jan-20

200,000

A

6.2200

0.2615%

6,943,625

I

controlling shareholder of Corporation

21-Jan-20

50,000

A

6.2400

0.2634%

6,993,625

I

controlling shareholder of Corporation

21-Jan-20

16,500

A

6.2100

0.2640%

7,010,125

I

controlling shareholder of Corporation

21-Jan-20

600,000

A

6.2600

0.2866%

7,610,125

I

controlling shareholder of Corporation

21-Jan-20

200,000

A

6.2500

0.2941%

7,810,125

I

controlling shareholder of Corporation

22-Jan-20

26,100

A

6.2200

0.2951%

7,836,225

I

controlling shareholder of Corporation

22-Jan-20

25,000

A

6.2600

0.2960%

7,861,225

I

controlling shareholder of Corporation

22-Jan-20

4,500

A

6.2400

0.2962%

7,865,725

I

controlling shareholder of Corporation

24-Jan-20

59,400

A

6.2600

0.2984%

7,925,125

I

controlling shareholder of Corporation

27-Jan-20

200,000

A

6.0300

0.3060%

8,125,125

I

controlling shareholder of Corporation

27-Jan-20

80,000

A

6.0000

0.3090%

8,205,125

I

controlling shareholder of Corporation

Last change in direct ownership was on Nov. 7,

2014 due to 400% stock dividends. This was

07-Nov-14

5,000

0.0000%

5,000

D

disclosed on Nov. 11, 2014. No changes in the

direct ownership since Nov 8, 2014

(Print or Type Responses)

If the change in beneficial ownership is 50% of the previous shareholdings or is equal to 5% of the outstanding capital stock of the issuer, provide the disclosure requirements set forth on page 3 of this form.

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of equity securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

  1. A person is directly or indirectly the beneficial owner of any equity security with respect to which he has or shares:
    1. Voting power which includes the power to vote, or to direct the voting of, such security; and/or
    2. Investment power which includes the power to dispose of, or to direct the disposition of, such security.
  3. A person will be deemed to have an indirect beneficial interest in any equity security which is:
    1. held by members of a person's immediate family sharing the same household;
    2. held by a partnership in which such person is a general partner;
    3. held by a corporation of which such person is a controlling shareholder; or
    4. subject to any contract, arrangement or understanding which gives such person voting power or investment power with respect to such security.

FORM 23-B (continued)

Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

(e.g., warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Derivative Security

2. Conversion or

3. Transaction

4. Number of Derivative Securities

5. Date

6. Title and Amount of

7. Price of

8. No. of

9. Owner-

10. Nature

Exercise Price

Date

Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D)

Exercisable and

Underlying Securities

Derivative

Derivative

ship Form

of Indirect

of Derivative

(Month/Day/Yr)

Expiration Date

Security

Securities

of Derivative

Beneficial

Security

(Month/Day/Year)

Beneficially

Security;

Ownership

Owned at

Direct (D)

Date Exercisable Expiration

Amount or

End of

or

Amount

(A) or (D)

Date

Title

Number

Month

Indirect (I) *

of Shares

None

Explanation of Responses:

Date

Note: File three (3) copies of this form, one of which must be manually signed.

Attach additional sheets if space provided is insufficient.

DISCLOSURE REQUIREMENTS

IN CASE OF MATERIAL CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

(50% INCREASE/DECREASE OR EQUIVALENT TO 5% OF THE OUTSTANDING CAPITAL STOCK OF ISSUER)

Item 1. Security and Issuer

State the title of the class of equity securities to which this Form relates and the name and address of the principal executive offices of the issuer of such securities.

Item 2. Identity and Background

If the person filing this Form is a corporation, partnership, syndicate or other group of persons, state its name, the province, country or other place of its organization, its principal business, the address of its principal office and the information required by (d) and (e) of this Item. If the person filing this statement is a natural person, provide the information specified in (a) through (f) of this Item with respect to such person(s).

  1. Name;
  2. Residence or business address;
  3. Present principal occupation or employment and the name, principal business and address of any corporation or other organization in which such employment is conducted;
  4. Whether or not, during the last five years, such person has been convicted in a criminal proceeding (excluding traffic violations or similar misdemeanors) and, if so, give the dates, nature of conviction, name and location of court, any penalty imposed, or other disposition of the case;
  5. Whether or not, during the last five years, such person was a party to a civil proceeding of a judicial or administrative body of competent jurisdiction, domestic or foreign, and as a result of such proceeding was or is subject to any order, judgment or decree, not subsequently reversed, suspended or vacated, permanently or temporarily enjoining, barring, suspending or otherwise limiting involvement in any type of business, securities, commodities or banking; and
  6. Citizenship.

Item 3. Purpose of Transaction

State the purpose or purposes of the acquisition of securities of the issuer. Describe any plans or proposals which the reporting persons may have which relate to or would result in:

  1. The acquisition by any person of additional securities of the issuer, or the disposition of securities of the issuer;
  2. An extraordinary corporate transaction, such as a merger, reorganization or liquidation, involving the issuer or any of its subsidiaries;
  3. A sale or transfer of a material amount of assets of the issuer or of any of its subsidiaries;
  4. Any change in the present board of directors or management of the issuer, including any plans or proposals to change the number or term of directors or to fill any existing vacancies on the board;
  5. Any material change in the present capitalization or dividend policy of the issuer;
  6. Any other material change in the issuer's business or corporate structure;
  7. Changes in the issuer's charter, bylaws or instruments corresponding thereto or other actions which may impede the acquisition of control of the issuer by any person;
  8. Causing a class of securities of the issuer to be delisted from a securities exchange;
  9. Any action similar to any of those enumerated above.

Item 4. Interest in Securities of the Issuer

a. State the aggregate number and percentage of the class of securities identified pursuant to Item 1 beneficially owned (identifying those shares which there is a right to acquire within thirty (30) days from the date of this report) by each person named in Item 2. The abovementioned information should also be furnished with respect to persons who, together with any of the persons named in Item 2, comprise a group.

Disclaimer

DMCI Holdings Inc. published this content on 06 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2020 02:21:02 UTC
