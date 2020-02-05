|
DMCI : Statement of Beneficial Ownership of Director
02/05/2020 | 09:22pm EST
CR00977-2020
The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.
DMCI Holdings, Inc.
DMC
PSE Disclosure Form 17-7 - Statement of Changes in Beneficial
Ownership of Securities
References: SRC Rule 23 and
Section 17.5 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person
|
|
2. Issuer Name and Trading Symbol
|
|
|
|
|
7. Relationship of Reporting Person to Issuer
|
|
|
|
|
|
CONSUNJI, JORGE A.
|
|
DMCI HOLDINGS, INC. (DMC)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Check all applicable)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
X
|
Director
|
|
10% Owner
|
(Last)
|
|
(First)
|
(Middle)
|
3.
|
Tax Identification
|
|
5.
|
Statement for
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Officer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number
|
|
|
Month/Year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
______
|
Other
|
3/f Dacon Bldg. 2281 Don Chino Roces Avenue
|
|
110-929-728
|
|
January 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
(give title below)
|
|
|
|
(specify below)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Street)
|
|
4.
|
Citizenship
|
|
6.
|
If Amendment, Date of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Makati City, 1231
|
|
FILIPINO
|
|
Original (MonthYear)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(City)
|
|
(Province)
|
(Postal Code)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table 1 - Equity Securities Beneficially Owned
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1. Class of Equity Security
|
|
2.
|
Transaction
|
4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D)
|
|
3.
|
|
Amount of Securities Owned at End of
|
4
|
Ownership Form:
|
6. Nature of Indirect Beneficial
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date
|
|
|
|
|
|
Month
|
|
Direct (D) or Indirect (I) *
|
Ownership
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Month/Day/Year)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
%
|
|
Number of Shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amount
|
|
(A) or (D)
|
|
Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DMC Common Shares
|
|
20-Jan-20
|
749,100
|
|
A
|
|
6.2500
|
|
0.2069%
|
5,493,625
|
|
I
|
controlling shareholder of Corporation
|
|
|
|
|
|
20-Jan-20
|
650,000
|
|
A
|
|
6.2600
|
|
0.2314%
|
6,143,625
|
|
I
|
controlling shareholder of Corporation
|
|
|
|
|
|
20-Jan-20
|
180,000
|
|
A
|
|
6.2300
|
|
0.2381%
|
6,323,625
|
|
I
|
controlling shareholder of Corporation
|
|
|
|
|
|
20-Jan-20
|
20,000
|
|
A
|
|
6.2100
|
|
0.2389%
|
6,343,625
|
|
I
|
controlling shareholder of Corporation
|
|
|
|
|
|
21-Jan-20
|
400,000
|
|
A
|
|
6.2300
|
|
0.2539%
|
6,743,625
|
|
I
|
controlling shareholder of Corporation
|
|
|
|
|
|
21-Jan-20
|
200,000
|
|
A
|
|
6.2200
|
|
0.2615%
|
6,943,625
|
|
I
|
controlling shareholder of Corporation
|
|
|
|
|
|
21-Jan-20
|
50,000
|
|
A
|
|
6.2400
|
|
0.2634%
|
6,993,625
|
|
I
|
controlling shareholder of Corporation
|
|
|
|
|
|
21-Jan-20
|
16,500
|
|
A
|
|
6.2100
|
|
0.2640%
|
7,010,125
|
|
I
|
controlling shareholder of Corporation
|
|
|
|
|
|
21-Jan-20
|
600,000
|
|
A
|
|
6.2600
|
|
0.2866%
|
7,610,125
|
|
I
|
controlling shareholder of Corporation
|
|
|
|
|
|
21-Jan-20
|
200,000
|
|
A
|
|
6.2500
|
|
0.2941%
|
7,810,125
|
|
I
|
controlling shareholder of Corporation
|
|
|
|
|
|
22-Jan-20
|
26,100
|
|
A
|
|
6.2200
|
|
0.2951%
|
7,836,225
|
|
I
|
controlling shareholder of Corporation
|
|
|
|
|
|
22-Jan-20
|
25,000
|
|
A
|
|
6.2600
|
|
0.2960%
|
7,861,225
|
|
I
|
controlling shareholder of Corporation
|
|
|
|
|
|
22-Jan-20
|
4,500
|
|
A
|
|
6.2400
|
|
0.2962%
|
7,865,725
|
|
I
|
controlling shareholder of Corporation
|
|
|
|
|
|
24-Jan-20
|
59,400
|
|
A
|
|
6.2600
|
|
0.2984%
|
7,925,125
|
|
I
|
controlling shareholder of Corporation
|
|
|
|
|
|
27-Jan-20
|
200,000
|
|
A
|
|
6.0300
|
|
0.3060%
|
8,125,125
|
|
I
|
controlling shareholder of Corporation
|
|
|
|
|
|
27-Jan-20
|
80,000
|
|
A
|
|
6.0000
|
|
0.3090%
|
8,205,125
|
|
I
|
controlling shareholder of Corporation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Last change in direct ownership was on Nov. 7,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2014 due to 400% stock dividends. This was
|
|
07-Nov-14
|
5,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.0000%
|
5,000
|
|
D
|
|
|
|
disclosed on Nov. 11, 2014. No changes in the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
direct ownership since Nov 8, 2014
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Print or Type Responses)
If the change in beneficial ownership is 50% of the previous shareholdings or is equal to 5% of the outstanding capital stock of the issuer, provide the disclosure requirements set forth on page 3 of this form.
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of equity securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
-
A person is directly or indirectly the beneficial owner of any equity security with respect to which he has or shares:
-
-
Voting power which includes the power to vote, or to direct the voting of, such security; and/or
-
Investment power which includes the power to dispose of, or to direct the disposition of, such security.
-
A person will be deemed to have an indirect beneficial interest in any equity security which is:
-
-
held by members of a person's immediate family sharing the same household;
-
held by a partnership in which such person is a general partner;
-
held by a corporation of which such person is a controlling shareholder; or
-
subject to any contract, arrangement or understanding which gives such person voting power or investment power with respect to such security.
|
FORM 23-B (continued)
|
|
|
Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(e.g., warrants, options, convertible securities)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1. Derivative Security
|
2. Conversion or
|
3. Transaction
|
4. Number of Derivative Securities
|
5. Date
|
6. Title and Amount of
|
7. Price of
|
8. No. of
|
9. Owner-
|
10. Nature
|
|
Exercise Price
|
Date
|
Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D)
|
Exercisable and
|
Underlying Securities
|
Derivative
|
Derivative
|
ship Form
|
of Indirect
|
|
of Derivative
|
(Month/Day/Yr)
|
|
|
Expiration Date
|
|
|
Security
|
Securities
|
of Derivative
|
Beneficial
|
|
Security
|
|
|
|
(Month/Day/Year)
|
|
|
|
Beneficially
|
Security;
|
Ownership
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Owned at
|
Direct (D)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date Exercisable Expiration
|
|
Amount or
|
|
End of
|
or
|
|
|
|
|
Amount
|
(A) or (D)
|
Date
|
Title
|
Number
|
|
Month
|
Indirect (I) *
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of Shares
|
|
|
|
None
Explanation of Responses:
Date
Note: File three (3) copies of this form, one of which must be manually signed.
Attach additional sheets if space provided is insufficient.
DISCLOSURE REQUIREMENTS
IN CASE OF MATERIAL CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP
(50% INCREASE/DECREASE OR EQUIVALENT TO 5% OF THE OUTSTANDING CAPITAL STOCK OF ISSUER)
Item 1. Security and Issuer
State the title of the class of equity securities to which this Form relates and the name and address of the principal executive offices of the issuer of such securities.
Item 2. Identity and Background
If the person filing this Form is a corporation, partnership, syndicate or other group of persons, state its name, the province, country or other place of its organization, its principal business, the address of its principal office and the information required by (d) and (e) of this Item. If the person filing this statement is a natural person, provide the information specified in (a) through (f) of this Item with respect to such person(s).
-
Name;
-
Residence or business address;
-
Present principal occupation or employment and the name, principal business and address of any corporation or other organization in which such employment is conducted;
-
Whether or not, during the last five years, such person has been convicted in a criminal proceeding (excluding traffic violations or similar misdemeanors) and, if so, give the dates, nature of conviction, name and location of court, any penalty imposed, or other disposition of the case;
-
Whether or not, during the last five years, such person was a party to a civil proceeding of a judicial or administrative body of competent jurisdiction, domestic or foreign, and as a result of such proceeding was or is subject to any order, judgment or decree, not subsequently reversed, suspended or vacated, permanently or temporarily enjoining, barring, suspending or otherwise limiting involvement in any type of business, securities, commodities or banking; and
-
Citizenship.
Item 3. Purpose of Transaction
State the purpose or purposes of the acquisition of securities of the issuer. Describe any plans or proposals which the reporting persons may have which relate to or would result in:
-
The acquisition by any person of additional securities of the issuer, or the disposition of securities of the issuer;
-
An extraordinary corporate transaction, such as a merger, reorganization or liquidation, involving the issuer or any of its subsidiaries;
-
A sale or transfer of a material amount of assets of the issuer or of any of its subsidiaries;
-
Any change in the present board of directors or management of the issuer, including any plans or proposals to change the number or term of directors or to fill any existing vacancies on the board;
-
Any material change in the present capitalization or dividend policy of the issuer;
-
Any other material change in the issuer's business or corporate structure;
-
Changes in the issuer's charter, bylaws or instruments corresponding thereto or other actions which may impede the acquisition of control of the issuer by any person;
-
Causing a class of securities of the issuer to be delisted from a securities exchange;
-
Any action similar to any of those enumerated above.
Item 4. Interest in Securities of the Issuer
a. State the aggregate number and percentage of the class of securities identified pursuant to Item 1 beneficially owned (identifying those shares which there is a right to acquire within thirty (30) days from the date of this report) by each person named in Item 2. The abovementioned information should also be furnished with respect to persons who, together with any of the persons named in Item 2, comprise a group.
Disclaimer
DMCI Holdings Inc. published this content on 06 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2020 02:21:02 UTC
