DMCNY Announces Silver Apple Honorees for 2018; Introduces ‘Apples of Excellence’ for ‘Advocacy’ & ‘Disruptor’

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Career performance honors in the direct, data and digital field take center stage as the Direct Marketing Club of New York (DMCNY, www.dmcny.org ) announces this year’s winners of the DMCNY “Silver Apples.” This year’s awards include five Silver Apples honorees for 25 or more years of leadership in the field, and – for the first time -- two new “Apples of Excellence” honors – one each for advocacy and disruption in the field.

This year’s Silver Apples Gala will be held in Manhattan’s Edison Ballroom, at 240 West 47th Street near Times Square in New York City on Thursday, November 8, 2017, from 6:00 to 10:00 p.m. ET. Registration is available here . The event is the organization’s leading fundraiser, with monies raised going toward scholarships for marketing students at local colleges and universities.

The Silver Apple 2018 honorees include (corporate or LinkedIn profiles indicated):

The inaugural Apples of Excellence 2018 honorees include:

Advocacy: Stu Ingis , Chairman, Venable LLP (Washington, DC)

, Chairman, Venable LLP (Washington, DC) Disruptor: Bonin Bough , Founder & Chief Growth Officer, Bonin Ventures (New York, NY)

"Tomorrow’s marketing leaders take inspiration for their own success from these celebrated leaders today," said DMCNY President Paulette Oliva, executive vice president, database marketing/audience targeting, and founding partner of MeritDirect. "Each Silver Apple recipient has achieved remarkable business success in his or her respective career, but also has given back through industry and community service. Our new Apples for Excellence call out the importance of two vital areas of our business – advocacy and disruption – to help ensure a solid present and future for our field. Collectively, these honorees are a reason to come together and celebrate as we do”

The 2018 Silver Apple and Apple of Excellence recipients were chosen by an Awards Selection Committee of past club presidents and industry leaders led by Joe Furgiuele, vice president, MeritDirect | FCI Analytics and Reporting. Since 1985, a total of 243 individuals and 22 companies have received DMCNY Silver Apples honors, including this year’s five individuals and one corporation. In addition, 2018 marks the first two Apples of Excellence awarded by DMCNY.

Ticket sales are underway and space will be limited to 30 tables. For pricing and availability contact Carolyn Lagermasini at admin@dmcny.org , 646.741.4771. Sponsorship packages also are available for this event and may be arranged through Carolyn as well.

About Direct Marketing Club of New York

The Direct Marketing Club of New York ( http://www.dmcny.org ) has served the direct marketing field since its founding in 1926 – and today encompasses all facets of integrated data-driven marketing across all media categories. Serving the Greater New York region through its luncheons, networking and website, DMCNY is a leading source of current education and information in the field of measurable marketing. DMCNY also provides substantial financial support in the form of scholarships to New York City colleges and universities where direct and interactive marketing are taught.

