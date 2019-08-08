DMCNY Announces Silver Apple Honorees for 2019; Including First-Time ‘Golden Apple' for Educational Organization

NEW YORK, Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leadership and accomplishment in data, direct, digital and integrated marketing will take a Broadway stage this November as the Direct Marketing Club of New York (DMCNY, www.dmcny.org ) announces this year’s winners of the DMCNY Silver Apple awards, now in its 35th year.



This year’s awards include five Silver Apple honorees, celebrated for 25 or more years of outstanding leadership in the field; two “Apples of Excellence” honors – one each for advocacy and disruption in the industry; and a first-time corporate “Golden Apple” for 50 or more years of industry leadership by a corporation or organization.

This year’s Silver Apple Awards Gala will be held in Manhattan’s Edison Ballroom, at 240 West 47th Street near Times Square, on Thursday, November 7, 2019, from 6:00 to 10:00 p.m. EST. Registration is available here . The event is the organization’s leading fundraiser, with monies raised going toward scholarships for marketing students at local colleges and universities.

The 2019 Silver Apple honorees include (LinkedIn profiles indicated, some may be private):

The two 2019 Apples of Excellence honorees include:

Advocacy: Tony Hadley , Senior Vice President, Regulation & Public Policy, Experian (Washington, DC)

, Senior Vice President, Regulation & Public Policy, Experian (Washington, DC) Disruptor: Mayur Gupta , Chief Marketing Officer, Freshly (New York, NY)

The inaugural corporate Golden Apple honor goes to Marketing EDGE (New York, NY), an educational non-profit organization, in recognition of its continuing 53-year record of attracting the brightest university and college students to accomplished careers in marketing.

"We recognize these leaders for their business accomplishments, as well as the many ways they’ve given back to the industry," said DMCNY President Ginger Conlon, editor-in-chief, MediaVillage. "Each Silver Apple honoree is an example of how marketing’s future is being shaped. We also welcome our Apples of Excellence honorees for their respective roles in keeping marketing protected and ethical, customer focused and cutting-edge. They inspire us and we’re delighted to have an opportunity to celebrate their achievements.”

Following an open nominations period, the 2019 Silver Apple and Apple of Excellence recipients were chosen by an Awards Selection Committee of past club presidents and industry leaders. The committee is led by Paulette Oliva, immediate past president of DMCNY and a founding executive vice president, MeritDirect (retired). Since 1985, a total of 249 individuals and 23 companies have received DMCNY Silver Apples honors, including this year’s five individuals and one organization. In addition, 2019 marks the second set of two Apples of Excellence awarded by DMCNY.

Ticket sales are underway, and space will be limited to 30 tables. For pricing and availability contact Kathleen Doran at admin@dmcny.org , (646) 741-4771. Sponsorship packages also are available for this event and may be arranged through Kathleen, as well.

About Direct Marketing Club of New York

The Direct Marketing Club of New York ( http://www.dmcny.org ) has served the direct marketing field since the club’s founding in 1926 – and today encompasses all facets of integrated, data-driven marketing across all media categories. Serving the Greater New York region through its luncheons, networking and website, DMCNY is a leading source of current education and information in the field of measurable marketing. DMCNY also provides financial support in the form of scholarships to several New York City colleges’ and universities’ direct and interactive marketing programs.

Media Contact: Chet Dalzell Public Relations Consultant (917) 608-2251 chet.dalzell@yahoo.com