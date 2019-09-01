Log in
DME AUCTIONS: NOVEMBER 2019 OMAN CARGO SOLD AT OSP +$0.18

09/01/2019 | 07:52am EDT

Dubai, UAE - 01 September 2019: Oman's Ministry of Oil and Gas (MOG) sold a cargo of Oman blend crude via DME Auctions, achieving a strong premium above the Official Selling Price (OSP) which reflects the current strength of the Middle East crude oil market, particularly in Oman.

The 2-million-barrel cargo of November-loading Oman Blend crude was awarded at a premium of $0.18 per barrel over the November OSP.

The DME Auction platform saw 16 participants take part in the auction with 29 active bids placed during the 2-minute period. The Oman OSP is calculated on a volume-weighted average of daily DME Oman Crude Oil (OQD) Marker Prices over the month.

Raid Al-Salami, Managing Director, DME, said: 'The continuous success of DME auctions underlines the need for a robust and transparent mechanism to buy and sell spot cargoes. The platform has auctioned 39.6 million Barrels from 4 different grades including Oman Crude Oil, Basrah Light, Basrah Heavy and Kimanis and generated premiums of $17.3 million above the official selling price.'

Disclaimer

DME - Dubai Mercantile Exchange Limited published this content on 01 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2019 11:51:00 UTC
