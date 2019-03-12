DMF Wins Preliminary Injunction Against ELCO in Patent Infringement Lawsuit

DMF
Lighting® (DMF), a leader in LED downlighting innovation,
announced today the United States District Court for the Central
District of California granted DMF’s motion for a preliminary injunction
against AMP Plus, Inc. d/b/a ELCO Lighting and ELCO Lighting, Inc.
(ELCO), based on recessed lighting products that DMF alleged infringed
DMF’s U.S. Patent No. 9,964,266 (“the ‘266 Patent”). The Court ruled
that ELCO and “all those acting in concert with them” shall “immediately
cease all manufacture, use, sales, offers for sale or importation of all
three versions of the ELL LED Module or any other products that infringe
the Patent.” This ruling not only impacts ELCO, but sales
representatives, distributors, online retailers, and others who are
acting in concert with ELCO to offer for sale or sell the infringing
products.
As the Court noted, the ‘266 Patent protects DMF’s invention of a
modular LED recessed lighting system that includes a compact LED module
with a low-profile heat conducting casting. The LED module fits into
traditional “cans” or other lighting fixtures but is also small enough
to fit into standard junction boxes. The LED lighting system also
includes a twist-and-lock connection so that trims of different sizes
and designs can be attached to the LED module by hand without tools.
Observing that a preliminary injunction is an “extraordinary remedy,”
the Court found that, among other things, a preliminary injunction is
warranted because DMF “has shown that it is more likely than not that it
will prevail on infringement” and ELCO had not raised a substantial
question about the patent’s validity. Further, DMF “demonstrated a
likelihood of irreparable harm” to DMF by ELCO’s infringement. The Court
also found that the public interest weighed in favor of enforcing DMF’s
patent rights.
The evidence showed that DMF has a reputation as a “specification grade
manufacturer” whose products have garnered many awards for innovation.
ELCO, by contrast, is a “light commercial grade” vendor that sells
commodity products. Evidence showed that ELCO “developed a scheme to
increase its LED market presence by directly copying DMF’s DRD2 LED
Module lighting system and started selling its infringing products –
ELCO’s ELL LED Modules – two years after DMF publicly introduced its LED
lighting system.” As the Court noted, rather than stop infringing sales
in response to DMF’s cease and desist letters, evidence showed that
ELCO’s President urged ELCO sales representatives to increase their
sales efforts and “dominate the market.”
Although ELCO argued that a preliminary injunction would be a “harsh
consequence” for ELCO, the Court found that the record indicates “ELCO
intentionally copied DMF’s product” and “[o]ne who elects to build a
business on a product found to infringe cannot be heard to complain if
an injunction against continuing infringement destroys the business so
elected.”
"This ruling affirms the strength of DMF’s patent protection for its
DRD2 Module, offered under DMF’s OneFrame and OneLED brands,”
said Michael Danesh, Vice President and inventor of the ’266 Patent.
"DMF invests heavily in research and development and is proud of the
training and skill of its employees who are dedicated to delivering
premium, innovative products to the industry. We will enforce our patent
rights to protect our investments and our employees.”
DMF filed this patent infringement action against ELCO on August 15,
2018 in the federal court for the Central District of California. In
addition to an injunction, DMF is seeking monetary damages, enhanced
damages due to ELCO’s willful infringement, and attorneys’ fees.
