Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

DMF Wins Preliminary Injunction Against ELCO in Patent Infringement Lawsuit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/12/2019 | 10:16pm EDT

Federal Court Bans ELCO Lighting and Those Acting in Concert with ELCO from Selling ELL LED Modules that ELCO Copied from DMF

DMF Lighting® (DMF), a leader in LED downlighting innovation, announced today the United States District Court for the Central District of California granted DMF’s motion for a preliminary injunction against AMP Plus, Inc. d/b/a ELCO Lighting and ELCO Lighting, Inc. (ELCO), based on recessed lighting products that DMF alleged infringed DMF’s U.S. Patent No. 9,964,266 (“the ‘266 Patent”). The Court ruled that ELCO and “all those acting in concert with them” shall “immediately cease all manufacture, use, sales, offers for sale or importation of all three versions of the ELL LED Module or any other products that infringe the Patent.” This ruling not only impacts ELCO, but sales representatives, distributors, online retailers, and others who are acting in concert with ELCO to offer for sale or sell the infringing products.

As the Court noted, the ‘266 Patent protects DMF’s invention of a modular LED recessed lighting system that includes a compact LED module with a low-profile heat conducting casting. The LED module fits into traditional “cans” or other lighting fixtures but is also small enough to fit into standard junction boxes. The LED lighting system also includes a twist-and-lock connection so that trims of different sizes and designs can be attached to the LED module by hand without tools.

Observing that a preliminary injunction is an “extraordinary remedy,” the Court found that, among other things, a preliminary injunction is warranted because DMF “has shown that it is more likely than not that it will prevail on infringement” and ELCO had not raised a substantial question about the patent’s validity. Further, DMF “demonstrated a likelihood of irreparable harm” to DMF by ELCO’s infringement. The Court also found that the public interest weighed in favor of enforcing DMF’s patent rights.

The evidence showed that DMF has a reputation as a “specification grade manufacturer” whose products have garnered many awards for innovation. ELCO, by contrast, is a “light commercial grade” vendor that sells commodity products. Evidence showed that ELCO “developed a scheme to increase its LED market presence by directly copying DMF’s DRD2 LED Module lighting system and started selling its infringing products – ELCO’s ELL LED Modules – two years after DMF publicly introduced its LED lighting system.” As the Court noted, rather than stop infringing sales in response to DMF’s cease and desist letters, evidence showed that ELCO’s President urged ELCO sales representatives to increase their sales efforts and “dominate the market.”

Although ELCO argued that a preliminary injunction would be a “harsh consequence” for ELCO, the Court found that the record indicates “ELCO intentionally copied DMF’s product” and “[o]ne who elects to build a business on a product found to infringe cannot be heard to complain if an injunction against continuing infringement destroys the business so elected.”

"This ruling affirms the strength of DMF’s patent protection for its DRD2 Module, offered under DMF’s OneFrame and OneLED brands,” said Michael Danesh, Vice President and inventor of the ’266 Patent. "DMF invests heavily in research and development and is proud of the training and skill of its employees who are dedicated to delivering premium, innovative products to the industry. We will enforce our patent rights to protect our investments and our employees.”

DMF filed this patent infringement action against ELCO on August 15, 2018 in the federal court for the Central District of California. In addition to an injunction, DMF is seeking monetary damages, enhanced damages due to ELCO’s willful infringement, and attorneys’ fees.

Link to DMF Order Granting Preliminary Injunction

About DMF

DMF Lighting designs and builds LED downlighting that sets the bar for simplicity, flexibility and quality. At our in-house R&D lab, our engineers and designers are at work constantly pushing boundaries and refining products to ensure that your light and lighting consistently exceeds expectations. Every DMF product delivers outstanding performance and aesthetics while saving you time and money year after year. To learn more, visit dmflighting.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:56pAUSTRALIAN POTASH LTD (ASX : APC) Pro-Rata Renounceable Rights Issue Results
AQ
10:52pLEAGOLD MINING : Files Los Filos Mine Expansion Feasibility Study; Increases Net Cash Flow to $884 Million
AQ
10:48pSPITFIRE MATERIALS : Notice under Section 708A
PU
10:48pDISRUPTING LATERAL MOVEMENT : An Editorial Webcast with Dark Reading
PU
10:48pANOVA METALS : Response to ASX Query
PU
10:46pMAXAR 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT : Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit against Maxar Technologies Inc. - MAXR
BU
10:45pPULSE EVOLUTION GROUP TO HOST SHAREHOLDER INFORMATION CALL ON WEDNESDAY, MARCH 13 AT 2 : 00pm EST
GL
10:43pBOEING : Ties between Boeing and Trump run deep
RE
10:43pPANASONIC : Cautious Japan Inc offer smaller wage hikes as economy wobbles
RE
10:42pBOEING : to update software in 737 MAX airplane following Ethiopian crash
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : U.S. will not suspend Boeing 737 MAX planes after Ethiopia crash
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : U.S. Senate to hold crash hearing as lawmakers urge grounding Boeing 737 MAX 8
3AIR CANADA : Canada sees no reason to ground Boeing 737 MAX 8, ready to act if need be
4WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : WALT DISNEY : Mexico backs Disney-Fox deal, orders sale of Fox Sports channels
5CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LTD : CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT : ASX Announcement – CTM Response to Marke..

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.