DMI Delivers Innovative Enterprise Mobile Inspection and Audit Platform as a Service (IPaaS) Digitize and Streamline Inspections and Audits

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DMI, the global leader in enterprise grade mobile solutions, announced today the availability of its Inspection Platform as a Service (IPaaS) offering.



DMI’s mobile inspection and audit solution increases the benefit organizations realize from their inspection and audit functions.

“Our clients have hundreds and in some cases thousands of personnel performing inspections and audits as part of their mission. We provide these personnel with a mobile app that runs on a mobile tablet and allows them to obtain the data that they need to gather on-the-spot via text, voice, video, image or sensor inputs, validate that data against enterprise systems in real-time, share the data collected with other inspectors or auditors in-real time and immediately generate and submit the appropriate regulatory and corporate filings,” says Scott Deutschman, Corporate Development Officer, DMI.

DMI’s mobile inspection and audit solution streamlines the job of inspectors and auditors, increasing their efficiency and enabling them to do more inspections and audits. The solution accelerates the filing of required reporting and notices and importantly creates a normalized set of data that can be used for analytics and reporting.

“One of the innovative things we’re helping clients with is analyzing their inspection and audit data to identify and assess risk trends and use the risk assessment information to prioritize how it focuses its inspectors and auditors. The data generated by the mobile inspection and audit solution is valuable and business impacting. When put to work, the data allows our clients to innovate in ways they can not today because they simply do not have the ability to do so,” Deutschman continued.

“We are continually introducing new technology innovations into our solution, developed ourselves or in conjunction with partners. Our clients benefit from a rich product development roadmap and ever evolving software solution. We are currently planning innovations in drone integration, edge analytics, asset tracking, converged reality and video collaboration with remote assistance,” said Chris Tengwall, Senior Vice President of DMI Mobile Product Development.

The IPaaS offering provides a turn-key, integrated solution for mobile inspection and audit automation that includes:

Enterprise-Grade Inspection and Audit Software Solution. Starting with pre-built components, DMI takes a human-centric design approach to customize its inspection software to meet clients’ unique business processes and inspection environments. With the ability to implement forms, business logic, and processes, inspection teams can eliminate inefficient paper-based processes by using any mobile device to capture and share information. Key benefits and features include:

Configurable views, layouts and navigation Cross-platform data capture including text, photo, video, audio, barcode scanning, OCR, speech recognition, handwriting recognition and sensor inputs Dynamic forms with configurable layouts, fields, business rules and data validations, including real-time enterprise data lookups Pre-scheduled and ad-hoc inspections and audits Mobile printing Complete on-line or off-line support AES 256 encryption of data at rest and data in transit Smart data sync including data vs. multi-media prioritization, connection detection and mobile network vs. Wi-Fi detection

Mobile Device . As part of the IPaaS offering, DMI directly handles the selection and acquisition of the ideal mobile device to match the organization’s unique mobile inspection and audit requirements. This ranges from the selection of the primary mobile device to use for inspection data collection, to determining which sensors and other mobile devices might be leveraged.



As part of the IPaaS offering, DMI directly handles the selection and acquisition of the ideal mobile device to match the organization’s unique mobile inspection and audit requirements. This ranges from the selection of the primary mobile device to use for inspection data collection, to determining which sensors and other mobile devices might be leveraged. Managed Mobility Services (MMS). Recognized as a leader in Gartner’s Managed Mobility Services Magic Quadrant, DMI offers full lifecycle management for the mobile devices used by an organization’s inspectors and auditors. This includes device procurement, staging, provisioning, configuration and testing, 24/7/365 mobile service desk, break-fix, spare pool management, mobile carrier management and mobile expense management.

IPaaS, including the mobile inspection and audit software solution, mobile devices and managed mobility services is offered turn-key for a simple monthly per-user fee. Up-front customizations and systems integration can be incorporated into the monthly per-user fee, minimizing up-front expenditures.

About DMI:

DMI, a leading end-to-end mobility company, combines all the skills and services necessary to deliver mobile enterprise solutions. Built to reinvent business for the connected world, DMI has expertise in enterprise-strength web and app development, IoT, digital commerce, analytics, brand and marketing, and secure device and app management. The company’s unique, integrated approach to mobility has resulted in dramatic growth as well as an expanding client base, which includes hundreds of Fortune 1000 commercial clients and all fifteen U.S. Federal Departments. Additional information is available at www.dminc.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

