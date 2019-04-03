Log in
DMI Named a Leader in Gartner's Managed Mobility Services Magic Quadrant for the Fourth Time

04/03/2019

BETHESDA, Md., April 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DMI, a global leader in mobility solutions and digital transformation, is a Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader in Managed Mobility Services, Global for the fourth time running, which also marks the sixth consecutive time in total that DMI has been recognized in the report. 

MMS Center Opening
DMI CEO, Jay Sunny Bajaj and President, DJ Oreb, at the company’s MMS Center launch


“In our view, DMI’s continued recognition in Gartner’s Leaders Quadrant, coupled with a 62 percent growth in total device count growth over the past year, demonstrate that our customers value DMI’s expertise and implicitly trust our brand,” said DMI CEO and Founder, Jay Sunny Bajaj.

“This year is off to an exciting start with the launch of a new state-of-the art, 20,000 square foot Managed Mobility Services Center, expanding our capabilities to serve a growing portfolio of valued clients,” said DJ Oreb, DMI president, Managed Mobility Services. “The center delivers end-to-end support including help desk services, device staging, kitting and provisioning, mobility and infrastructure system administration, as well as application management for customers across the nation and in 46 countries worldwide.”

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a6f18574-b612-4b49-bfbe-1528c7708894

Gartner interviewed all of the service providers that qualified for inclusion in the 2019 Magic Quadrant for Managed Mobility Services, Global report, leveraging client and peer data for additional context on its research. The five categories in which providers were evaluated include the following: sourcing and logistics management, managed unified endpoint management, security management, financial management and program management (including professional services). A complimentary copy of the full report can be viewed here.

Source: Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Managed Mobility Services, Global, Katja Ruud, Leif-Olof Wallin, Dionisio Zumerle, Bill Menezes, 21 March 2019.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About DMI:

DMI, a leading end-to-end mobility and business transformation company, combines all the skills and services necessary to deliver mobile enterprise solutions. Built to reinvent business for the connected world, DMI has expertise in enterprise-strength web and app development, IoT, digital commerce, analytics, brand and marketing, artificial intelligence and secure device and app management. The company’s unique, integrated approach to mobility has resulted in its dramatic growth as well as an expanding client base, which includes hundreds of enterprise commercial clients, ten U.S. Federal Departments and a rapidly growing number of state and local governments. Additional information is available at www.dminc.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Google+.

Media Contact:
Donna Savarese
DMI Senior Director of Media & Analyst Relations
DSavarese@dminc.com
240-720-0414

© GlobeNewswire 2019
