DMI and LivePerson Team Up in Strategic Partnership

BETHESDA, Md., April 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DMI has formed a strategic partnership with LivePerson to support its valued clients in navigating the burgeoning conversational commerce category. The new partnership extends DMI’s artificial intelligence-infused customer experience capabilities throughout the company’s extensive digital transformation portfolio.



LivePerson has been connecting brands to consumers for more than 20 years. Today, the company's enterprise-class conversational platform and AI solutions empower brands to directly interface, at scale, with consumers, making it easy for businesses to answer questions and sell products through the world’s most popular messaging channels such as WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, and Google Business Messaging.

According to a recent Gartner report , by 2021, 15 percent of all customer service interactions will be completely handled by AI, an increase of 400 percent over 2017.

“Our clients are realizing that messaging is the next frontier for serving their customers, following websites and mobile apps. The LiveEngage platform supports our clients by empowering them to engage directly with today’s shoppers where they already are,” said DMI CEO and Founder Jay Sunny Bajaj. “Shoppers don’t want lengthy hold-times on 1-800 numbers. Conversational interfaces directly benefit consumers by empowering them to message their favorite brands just as they do with friends and family. We’re excited to add this competency to our expanding list of innovative mobile and digital transformation solutions.”

From use case development and bot design to integration, deployment and management, the strategic partnership between DMI and LivePerson will bring meaningful connections between brands and consumers for a wider range of companies.

“The partnership with DMI is a great complement to LivePerson's conversational commerce solution set,” said Manlio Carrelli, executive vice president Enterprise Business Group at LivePerson. “As the digital communications landscape for care, sales, and marketing rapidly evolves, brands are looking to expand their reach to more customers across more lines of business. This partnership blends DMI's global mobility solutions and digital transformation services with LivePerson's conversational platform and AI capabilities, offering new and innovative conversational experiences for brand-to-consumer interactions.”

About DMI

DMI , a leading end-to-end mobility and business transformation company, combines all the skills and services necessary to deliver mobile enterprise solutions. Built to reinvent business for the connected world, DMI has expertise in enterprise-strength web and app development, IoT, digital commerce, analytics, brand and marketing, artificial intelligence and secure device and app management. The company’s unique, integrated approach to mobility has resulted in its dramatic growth as well as an expanding client base, which includes hundreds of enterprise commercial clients, ten U.S. Federal Departments and a rapidly growing number of state and local governments. Additional information is available at www.dminc.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Google+.

About LivePerson, Inc.

LivePerson makes life easier by transforming how people communicate with brands. Our 18,000 customers, including leading brands like Citibank, HSBC, Orange, and The Home Depot, use our conversational commerce solutions to orchestrate humans and AI, at scale, and create a convenient, deeply personal relationship — a conversational relationship — with their millions of consumers. For more information about LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN), please visit www.liveperson.com .

