DMMD Circular No. 08 of 2020 - Cash Reserve Requirements against Deposits raised under F.E. Circular 25 of 1998

Cash Reserve Requirements against Deposits raised under F.E. Circular 25 of 1998



Please refer to

dated June 21, 2008 on the subject.

It has been decided to reduce the Special Cash Reserve Requirement from 15% to 10% of total FE-25 deposits effective fromApril 20, 2020. Accordingly, all conventional banks/DFIs will be required to maintain Cash Reserves in US$ equivalent of their total FE-25 deposits on daily basis with SBP in the following manner:

5% Cash Reserve Account (US$) 10% Special Cash Reserve Account (US$).

All other instructions on the subject shall remain unchanged.

Yours truly,





(Rizwana Rifat)

Senior Joint Director



