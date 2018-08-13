Log in
DMarket Launches Software Development Kit in the Unity Technologies Asset Store

08/13/2018 | 05:01pm CEST

SANTA MONICA, California, August 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

DMarket, the world's first blockchain-based marketplace for trading in-game items, today announced the company has launched its ready-to-use software development kit (SDK) in the Unity Technologies Asset Store. The availability of the SDK in the Asset Store allows game developers and players to make money from in-game items for the first time with DMarket.

"We are seeing the increase in demand among our gaming customers to buy, sell, collect and exchange in-game items," said Vlad Panchenko, CEO and Founder of DMarket. "Together with our strategic partner, Unity Technologies, we are pleased that DMarket can meet this demand by offering new monetization opportunities for game developers and players."

Using DMarket's SDK, developers can easily connect their game to DMarket, add revenue flow, receive long-life fees, increase consumer revenue and influence fundamental community growth. With the DMarket SDK, around 770 million Unity players worldwide will have the opportunity to monetize their virtual items securely, with one click.

"Game developers consistently come to the Unity Asset Store looking for resources to help make their games high-quality and unique," said Hubert Larenaudie, Vice President of Asia at Unity Technologies. "Having DMarket's SDK now available in the Store offers more options to developers to not only creatively design their games but generate revenue from them as well."  

About DMarket
DMarket is the world's first blockchain-based marketplace for buying, selling, collecting and exchanging in-game items, where everyone - gamers, developers, and entrepreneurs - can own and monetize virtual assets. Gamers buy and sell in-game items, developers gain revenue from every transaction fee, and entrepreneurs discover new ventures as the community connects and grows in a single, secure, and decentralized marketplace.

SOURCE DMarket Limited


© PRNewswire 2018
