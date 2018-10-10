DMarket Opens London Office

SANTA MONICA, California, October 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

DMarket, in-game items monetization technology and service, is excited to announce the opening of company's office in London, United Kingdom.

This new base will help the innovative gaming company to strengthen its presence in Europe and to accelerate the growth of the global trading ecosystem for monetizing in-game content.

"We see this as a very important step in DMarket's development. Europe is one of the main markets for us," said CEO and Founder of DMarket Vlad Panchenko. "We have chosen London as the most dynamic and tech savvy European city to simplify operational work with our European partners and customers."

It's the third DMarket office worldwide, the company has already opened representative offices in the USA (Santa Monica) and Ukraine (Kyiv). DMarket's total headcount is around 200 people.

CFO and co-founder of DMarket Tamara Slanova has been appointed as Head of London office. With more than 15 years of professional experience, Tamara Slanova built expertise in numerous industries, including gaming (Global Games, Suntechsoft, Skins.Cash) and international banking.

"I've been working with the European market for the past decade," said Tamara Slanova. It's a big challenge yet a huge opportunity for DMarket to intensify our business processes with our partners and to build new alliances."

DMarket raised over $19 million in 2017. It's an up-and-running revolutionary solution for the gaming industry, where everyone - developers, entrepreneurs, and gamers - can monetize virtual assets.

About DMarket

DMarket is an in-game items monetization technology and service. Gamers buy, sell, and exchange in-game items, while developers gain revenue from every transaction fee, expand their game communities, and increase the lifetime value of their titles.

