DNA Plc: Telenor Finland Holding Oy has gained title to all outstanding shares in DNA and the DNA shares have been delisted from Nasdaq Helsinki

02/03/2020 | 10:11am EST
DNA Plc
Tender offer

DNA PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 3 February 2020, 5:05 pm EET

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR SUCH OTHER COUNTRIES OR OTHERWISE IN SUCH CIRCUMSTANCES IN WHICH THE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

Telenor Finland Holding Oy ('Telenor') has on 3 February 2020 posted a security approved by the arbitral tribunal for the payment of the redemption price and the interest accruing thereon and thereby obtained title to all minority shares in DNA Oyj ('DNA') in accordance with Chapter 18, Section 6 of the Finnish Companies Act ('Companies Act'). After the security has been posted and the title to the shares transferred, the minority shareholders of DNA being parties to the redemption proceedings are entitled to receive only the redemption price and the interest payable thereon.

Upon DNA's application, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd ('Nasdaq Helsinki') has on 17 December 2019 decided that DNA's shares will be delisted from the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki after Telenor has obtained title to all the outstanding shares in DNA in the redemption proceedings in accordance with the Companies Act. The trading in DNA's shares on Nasdaq Helsinki has been suspended on 30 January 2020 and the DNA shares have today been delisted in accordance with separate releases published by Nasdaq Helsinki.

After the delisting of the shares in DNA, DNA is not subject to reporting obligations as an issuer of shares as set out in the Finnish Securities Markets Act. The delisting of the shares in DNA does not affect DNA's reporting obligations in its capacity of the issuer of senior unsecured fixed rate notes due 2025 (ISIN: FI4000312095).

DNA Plc

Further enquiries:
Marja Mäkinen, Head of IR, DNA Plc, +358 44 044 1262, marja.makinen@dna.fi
DNA Corporate Communications, +358 44 044 8000, communications@dna.fi

DNA is one of the leading telecommunications companies in Finland. We want to make our customers' daily lives less complicated. We offer connections, services and devices for homes and workplaces, contributing to the digitalisation of society. DNA's mobile communication network customers have the highest mobile data usage per subscription in the world. We are Finland's largest cable TV operator. DNA has more than 4 million subscriptions in its fixed and mobile communications networks. The company was ranked the best employer in Finland in the large companies' category of the 2019 Great Place to Work survey. In 2019, our net sales were EUR 942.1 million and we employ about 1,600 people around Finland. DNA is a part of Telenor Group, the leading ICT company in the Nordics. Additional information: www.dna.fi, Twitter @DNA_fi, Facebook @DNA.fi and LinkedIn.

Disclaimer

NASDAQ OMX Nordic - NASDAQ OMX Stockholm AB published this content on 03 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2020 15:10:01 UTC
