DNA Script : Announces World’s First Enzymatic Synthesis of a High-Purity 150-Nucleotide Strand of DNA

DNA Script, the global leader in the development of enzymatic DNA
synthesis, today announced that it has successfully synthesized the
world’s first 150-nucleotide (nt) strand of DNA by de novo
enzymatic synthesis. DNA Script’s enzymatic approach reaches up to 99.5
percent efficacy for each nucleotide added, achieving parity with
traditional chemical synthesis.. DNA Script shared these results during
a presentation at SynBioBeta 2018 — the premier conference for synthetic
biology, held in San Francisco.
“The technology developed by DNA Script is now on par with the
performance of current commercial solutions done with the aid of
phosphoramidite reagents. DNA Script is the first organization —
commercial or academic — to demonstrate the feasibility of enzymatic DNA
synthesis, proving the incredible potential of this nascent technology.
In May, we announced a world-first with the enzymatic synthesis of a 50
nt strand of DNA, and we have been able to triple our performance in
just four months. By 2019, we expect to be able to synthesize DNA
strands several hundred nucleotides in length. The speed at which our
enzymatic synthesis technique has progressed — from a single
incorporation to 150 nt in just four years — significantly outperforms
the historical trend for phosphoramidite chemistry.” said Thomas Ybert,
PhD, CEO and cofounder of DNA Script.
In the experiments routinely run by the R&D team at DNA Script,
sequences of the four natural nucleotides are randomly generated in
silico and then automatically synthesized in vitro on the
hardware platform developed by the company, without any physical
template.
Ybert added: “This is only the beginning. Our goal is now to go way
beyond chemistry. In the long term, DNA Script plans to print DNA
strands up to 1,000 nt in about a day. In the last 12 months, the
company increased its secured financing up to $27m, was granted 2
patents, filed 5 new patent applications and grew its team to 35. We
intend to release the first commercial products to early adopters within
12 months. Our priority is now on building the organization to deliver
on that ambitious plan.”
As the field of genomics accelerates, innovative genome editing
technologies are driving advancements in life science research. DNA is
the driving force behind life science experiments in fields as divergent
as synthetic biology, sequencing, clinical diagnostics, CRISPR editing,
cancer therapeutics, epigenetics, protein discovery and engineering — as
well as data storage. However, the demand for DNA is not always met in
these fields. Synthetic DNA manufacturing often creates a workflow
bottleneck consequently slowing down innovation in life science. For the
past 50 years, synthetic DNA has indeed been manufactured through a
complex chemical process with limitations in terms of quality,
turn-around time and manufacturing flexibility. In contrast, DNA Script
has developed a novel biochemical process for nucleic acid synthesis
based on the use of highly efficient enzymes. This technology mimics the
way nature produces genetic code. DNA Script’s technology enables
enhanced performance and simplified process while minimizing the use of
harsh chemicals and is therefore ideally positioned to unleash the
development of innovative solutions in life sciences.
About DNA Script
Founded in 2014 in Paris, DNA Script is the
world’s leading company in manufacturing de novo synthetic
nucleic acids using an enzymatic technology. The company aims to
accelerate innovation in life sciences and technology through rapid,
affordable and high-quality DNA synthesis. DNA Script’s approach
leverages billions of years of natural evolution to enable genome-scale
synthesis. The company’s technology has the potential to greatly
accelerate the development of new therapeutics, sustainable chemical
production, improved crops and DNA data storage. www.dnascript.co
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181002005389/en/