Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

DNA Script : Presents New Data Demonstrating the Feasibility of the Company's Enzymatic Synthesis Technology

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/27/2020 | 11:02am EST

The company can now synthesize oligos up to 280nt in length with a cycle efficiency of 99.4% — on DNA Script’s proprietary platform, molecular biology researchers will be able to go from design to results in hours rather than days.

DNA Script today announced the presentation of new data in support of the company’s innovative enzymatic DNA synthesis (EDS) technology. The data demonstrate the feasibility of DNA Script’s technology to provide rapid, high-quality production of oligonucleotides in an easy-to-use benchtop system. DNA Script will present the data at the 2020 Association of Biomolecular Resource Facilities 2020 Annual Meeting held February 29-March 3 in at the Palm Springs Convention Center in Palm Springs, California.

EDS is a disruptive technology that enables simple, robust systems capable of supporting same-day production of high-quality custom oligos. On-demand access to oligos with the ability to make a wide variety of modifications promises to revolutionize genomics research, synthetic biology and precision medicine applications. The technology overcomes many of the inefficiencies of today’s organic chemistry-based synthetic DNA production. Featuring a novel biochemical process for de novo nucleic acid synthesis based on the use of highly efficient enzymes, this method enables enhanced performance while removing the complexity and constraints of the traditional chemical synthesis methods.

“Core labs are the backbone of global research and development, and we are excited to share our data at this key gathering of multidisciplinary researchers and scientists,” said Dr. Thomas Ybert, CEO of DNA Script. “We look forward to providing core labs and research facilities everywhere a desktop synthesis instrument based on our proprietary EDS technology that will boost their efficiency, enabling molecular biology researchers to accelerate their experiments — to go from design to results in hours rather than days.”

Following are the details of the poster session:
Title: Development of a simple and versatile enzymatic DNA synthesis system that enables accurate, fast, and long oligos on demand
Authors: Patrick Eimerman, Steven Quistad, Benoit Derrien, Sophie Romero, Jeffrey Jeddeloh, Elise Champion, Christine Peponnet, Sylvain Gariel, Xavier Godron, and Thomas Ybert
Date and Time: Monday, March 2, 11:30 a.m.
Location: Palm Springs Convention Center, Oasis 1-3
Poster Number: 139

DNA Script will be located at Booth 228.

About DNA Script
Founded in 2014 in Paris, DNA Script is a disruptive DNA synthesis company engineering biology to accelerate breakthroughs in life science. The company is pioneering an alternative to traditional DNA synthesis called enzymatic DNA synthesis (EDS), making this technology accessible to labs with the world’s first benchtop enzymatic synthesis instrument, SYNTAXTM. By putting DNA synthesis back in the lab, DNA Script is transforming life science research through innovative technology that gives researchers unprecedented autonomy. www.dnascript.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
11:32aWESTERN ATLAS RESOURCES : releases Project Summary and Provides Historical Estimate on the Increible Project, Venezuela
AQ
11:32aALTASCIENCES : Adds Comprehensive Contract Manufacturing and Analytical Services to its Early Phase Research Offering
BU
11:31aEAB GROUP PLC : Acquisition of own shares 27.02.2020
AQ
11:31aFISKARS CORPORATION : Acquisition of own shares 27.02.2020
AQ
11:31aALMA MEDIA CORPORATION : Share repurchase 27.2.2020
AQ
11:31aAHLSTROM-MUNKSJÖ OYJ : Share repurchase 27.2.2020
AQ
11:31aGlobal Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities With Concurrent Technologies Corp. and FOOKE GmbH | Technavio
BU
11:31aNEXTFLEX : Honored with FLEXI Award for its FlexPro Professional Development Education Program
BU
11:31aANALYTICS INSIGHT : Magazine Names 'The 10 Most Influential Analytics Leaders of the Year'
BU
11:31aACADIA HEALTHCARE : to Present at the Raymond James 41st Annual Institutional Investors Conference
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : U.S. airlines, hotels extend rebooking options as coronavirus spreads
2APPLE INC. : APPLE : investor vote sounds 'warning' over China app takedowns
3Virus-hit stocks shed $3 trillion; safe havens thrive
4BAYER AG : BAYER : Agrees to New Review of Monsanto Purchase
5BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : 1st Half Pretax Profit, Revenue Grew

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group