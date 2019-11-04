Log in
DNA Testing Kit Black Friday 2019 Deals: List of Early AncestryDNA & 23andMe DNA Deals by Deal Stripe

0
11/04/2019 | 09:27pm EST

Compare the best early Black Friday DNA testing kit deals for 2019 and save on AncestryDNA & 23andMe DNA kits

Here’s a list of all the best early Ancestry & 23andMe DNA kit Black Friday 2019 deals, rounded up by online sales specialists at Deal Stripe.

Best DNA kit deals:

Black Friday deals run for a limited period of time. We recommend checking Amazon’s Black Friday deals page and Walmart’s Deal Drop page for their full range of live deals. Deal Stripe earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Home DNA testing kits tell your ancestry, genetic predispositions and other genome-related information. While not as detailed or accurate as the genetic testing services you can avail from a healthcare provider, the kits from Ancestry DNA and 23andMe provide users insight on your health and what you must look out for.

Does Walmart have Black Friday and Cyber Monday online sales? Walmart and Amazon run the two largest and best Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales events each year.

Last year’s Thanksgiving and Black Friday saw Amazon.com take 48.6% of all online revenue, the largest share among all online retail competitors (Edison Trends). Amazon’s decision to offer free shipping to purchases made over the holiday sales season last year was most likely a significant factor to the retailer’s impressive performance during the period.

Walmart.com was one of the most visited websites during last year’s Black Friday shopping season, attracting roughly 132 million online shoppers according to eMarkerter.

About Deal Stripe: Deal Stripe shares e-commerce and sales news. As an Amazon Associate Deal Stripe earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
