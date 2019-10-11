Log in
DNB De Nederlandsche Bank : Speech Nicole Stolk - "Be prepared to be flexible"

10/11/2019 | 06:11am EDT

Opening speech Nicole Stolk at the seminar 'Design and practice of bank resolution'

On 11 October 2019 The Dutch-Belgium IMF constituency held a seminar 'Design and practice of bank resolution' in Amsterdam. DNB's resolution director Nicole Stolk opened the seminar with a speech in which she summarized the Dutch experience with bank resolution within the European context. She concluded by pointing out the two challenges for resolution in the near future: engaging with the banks and close cooperation between all parties involved.

Disclaimer

DNB - De Nederlandsche Bank published this content on 11 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2019 10:10:08 UTC
