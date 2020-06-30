DNB De Nederlandsche Bank : e-Line DNB will be shut down

e-Line DNB will be shut down
News
The e-Line DNB portal will be shut down as of 1 July 2020. This means that as of that date it will no longer be possible for you to log into e-Line DNB to resubmit reports. This also applies to the functionality to consult submitted reports or use the archive function.
e-Line DNB will no longer be available as of 30-6-2020, 16:00. Please be sure you are no longer logged on then.
Disclaimer
