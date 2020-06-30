Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

DNB De Nederlandsche Bank : e-Line DNB will be shut down

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/30/2020 | 10:24am EDT
e-Line DNB will be shut down News
Date 1 June 2020

The e-Line DNB portal will be shut down as of 1 July 2020. This means that as of that date it will no longer be possible for you to log into e-Line DNB to resubmit reports. This also applies to the functionality to consult submitted reports or use the archive function.

e-Line DNB will no longer be available as of 30-6-2020, 16:00. Please be sure you are no longer logged on then.

Disclaimer

DNB - De Nederlandsche Bank published this content on 01 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2020 14:23:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:29aThe restriction on opening airlines from Estonia will be extended until July 14
PU
10:29aNCBA Applauds Introduction Of DIRECT Act
PU
10:29aU S HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES COMMITTEE ON BUD : Chairs Yarmuth, Lowey, and Maloney Press OMB and Agencies to Comply with GAO Inquiries into WHO Funding
PU
10:28aU.S. sanctions likely to have impact on Huawei as a provider, British minister says
RE
10:24aDNB DE NEDERLANDSCHE BANK : e-Line DNB will be shut down
PU
10:24aChicago-Area Business Activity Retrieves From Lows in June, MNI Indicators Says
DJ
10:21aC$ pares monthly gain as data shows record economic contraction
RE
10:16aECB sees slow post-virus recovery, will adjust PEPP aid to situation - Schnabel
RE
10:14aU.S. consumer confidence beats expectations in June
RE
10:12aCanada GDP Plunged 11.6% in April
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : North America seeks buyer, distances itself from German company
2MORSES CLUB PLC : MORSES CLUB : UK markets watchdog lifts restrictions on Wirecard
3Shell to cut asset values by up to $22 billion after coronavirus hit
4AMAZON.COM, INC. : Reddit bans 'The_Donald' forum amid broad social media crackdown
5EXCLUSIVE: Germany missed chances to put Wirecard on watchlist - source

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group