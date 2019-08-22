DNB Financial : Form Proxy

Section 1: DEFM14A (DEFM14A) TABLE OF CONTENTS UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 SCHEDULE 14A Proxy Statement Pursuant to Section 14(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (Amendment No. ) Filed by the Registrant ☒ Filed by a Party other than the Registrant o Check the appropriate box: Preliminary Proxy Statement

Amount Previously Paid: Form, Schedule or Registration Statement No.: Filing Party: Date Filed: TABLE OF CONTENTS Proxy Statement of DNB Financial Corporation MERGER PROPOSED-YOUR VOTE IS VERY IMPORTANT Dear Shareholder of DNB Financial Corporation: On June 5, 2019, DNB Financial Corporation (which we refer to as "DNB") and S&T Bancorp, Inc. (which we refer to as "S&T") entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger (which, as it may be amended, supplemented or modified from time to time, we refer to as the "merger agreement"), pursuant to which DNB will merge with and into S&T. Immediately following the completion of the merger, DNB First, National Association, a wholly owned bank subsidiary of DNB (which we refer to as "DNB Bank"), will merge with and into S&T Bank, S&T's wholly owned bank subsidiary, with S&T Bank continuing as the surviving bank (which we refer to as the "bank merger"). In the merger, each share of DNB common stock will be converted into the right to receive 1.22 shares of S&T common stock (which we refer to as the "merger consideration"). Based on S&T's closing price of $38.15 per share on June 5, 2019, the last trading day before the announcement of the merger agreement, the merger consideration represented approximately $46.54 for each share of DNB common stock. Based on S&T's closing price of $35.73 per share on August 19, 2019, the last practicable trading day before the date of the enclosed proxy statement/prospectus, the merger consideration represented approximately $43.59 for each share of DNB common stock. We encourage you to obtain current market quotations for the common stock of S&T and DNB before you vote. S&T common stock is currently quoted on the NASDAQ Stock Market (which we refer to as the "NASDAQ") under the symbol "STBA." DNB common stock is currently quoted on the NASDAQ under the symbol "DNBF." The maximum number of shares of S&T common stock to be delivered to holders of shares of DNB common stock upon completion of the merger is approximately 5,316,250 shares, based on 4,334,782 shares of DNB common stock and 22,800 restricted stock awards in respect of DNB common stock, in each case outstanding as of August 19, 2019. DNB will hold a special meeting of its shareholders in connection with the merger. DNB shareholders will be asked to vote to approve the merger agreement and approve related matters, as described in the attached proxy statement/prospectus. The special meeting of DNB shareholders will be held will be held on September 25, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. local time, at the Downingtown Country Club, located at 85 Country Club Drive, Downingtown, PA 19335. Your vote is important. We cannot complete the merger unless DNB's shareholders approve the merger agreement. Approval of the merger agreement requires the affirmative vote of the holders of a majority of the outstanding shares of DNB common stock entitled to vote on the proposal. Regardless of whether or not you plan to attend the special meeting, please take the time to vote your shares in accordance with the instructions contained in the enclosed proxy statement/prospectus. The DNB board of directors unanimously recommends that DNB shareholders vote "FOR" the approval of the merger agreement and the transactions contemplated by the merger agreement and "FOR" the other matters to be considered at the DNB special meeting. The enclosed proxy statement/prospectus describes the special meeting, the merger, the documents related to the merger and other related matters. Please carefully read the entire proxy statement/prospectus, including the "Risk Factors" section, beginning on page 22, for a discussion of the risks relating to the proposed merger. You also can obtain information about S&T and DNB from documents that each has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. If you have any questions concerning the merger, you should please contact Gerald F. Sopp, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, 4 Brandywine Avenue, Downingtown, PA 19335, or by telephone at (484) 359-3138. We look forward to seeing you at the meeting. William J. Hieb President and Chief Executive Officer

DNB Financial Corporation Neither the Securities and Exchange Commission nor any state securities commission or any other bank regulatory agency has approved or disapproved the securities to be issued in the merger or determined if the enclosed proxy statement/prospectus is accurate or adequate. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense. The securities to be issued in the merger are not savings or deposit accounts or other obligations of any bank or nonbanking subsidiary of either S&T or DNB, and they are not insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other governmental agency. The date of the enclosed proxy statement/prospectus is August 22, 2019, and it is first being mailed or otherwise delivered to the shareholders of DNB on or about August 22, 2019. TABLE OF CONTENTS NOTICE OF SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS To the Shareholders of DNB Financial Corporation: NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a special meeting of shareholders of DNB Financial Corporation (which we refer to as "DNB") will be held on September 25, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. local time, at the Downingtown Country Club, located at 85 Country Club Drive, Downingtown, PA 19335, to consider and vote upon the following matters: A proposal to approve the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of June 5, 2019, by and between DNB and S&T Bancorp, Inc. (which we refer to as "S&T"), pursuant to which DNB will merge with and into S&T, as more fully described in the enclosed proxy statement/prospectus (which we refer to as the "DNB merger proposal");

A proposal to authorize the adjournment of the DNB special meeting, if necessary or appropriate, to solicit additional proxies in favor of the DNB merger proposal (which we refer to as the "DNB adjournment proposal"); and

A proposal to adopt an advisory (non-binding) resolution approving the compensation that certain executive officers of DNB may receive in connection with the merger pursuant to agreements or arrangements with DNB (which we refer to as the "DNB compensation proposal"). We have fixed the close of business on August 19, 2019 as the record date for the determination of shareholders entitled to notice of and to vote at the DNB special meeting. Only holders of record of DNB's common stock at the close of business on that date are entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the DNB special meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof. Approval of the DNB merger proposal requires the affirmative vote of the holders of a majority of the outstanding shares of DNB's common stock entitled to vote on the proposal. Approval of each of the DNB adjournment proposal and the DNB compensation proposal requires the votes cast by DNB shareholders in favor of such proposal to exceed the votes cast by DNB shareholders against such proposal at the DNB special meeting. The DNB board of directors has unanimously approved the merger agreement and the merger and unanimously recommends that DNB shareholders vote "FOR" the DNB merger proposal, "FOR" the DNB adjournment proposal and "FOR" the DNB compensation proposal. Your vote is very important. We cannot complete the merger unless DNB's shareholders approve the DNB merger proposal. Whether or not you plan to attend the special meeting, we encourage you to execute and return the enclosed proxy card promptly in the enclosed self-addressed envelope or to vote your shares in advance of the DNB special meeting by Internet or phone, as described in the accompanying proxy statement/prospectus. If you decide to attend the meeting, then you may, if you desire, revoke the proxy and vote the shares in person. If you hold your stock in "street name" through a bank, broker or other nominee, please follow the instructions on the voting instruction card furnished by the record holder. The enclosed proxy statement/prospectus provides a detailed description of the special meeting, the merger, the documents related to the merger and other related matters. We urge you to read the proxy statement/prospectus, including any documents incorporated in the proxy statement/prospectus by reference, and its annexes carefully and in their entirety. TABLE OF CONTENTS

If you have any questions concerning the merger or the proxy statement/prospectus, would like additional copies of the proxy statement/prospectus or need help voting your shares of DNB common stock, please contact Gerald F. Sopp, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, 4 Brandywine Avenue, Downingtown, PA 19335, or by telephone at (484) 359-3138. BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS Gerald F. Sopp Corporate Secretary TABLE OF CONTENTS REFERENCES TO ADDITIONAL INFORMATION This proxy statement/prospectus incorporates important business and financial information about S&T Bancorp, Inc (which we refer to as "S&T") and DNB Financial Corporation (which we refer to as "DNB") from documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (which we refer to as the "SEC") that are not included in or delivered with this proxy statement/prospectus. You can obtain any of the documents filed with or furnished to the SEC by S&T and/or DNB at no cost from the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. You may also request copies of these documents, including documents incorporated by reference in this proxy statement/prospectus, at no cost by contacting the appropriate company at the following address: S&T Bancorp, Inc. DNB Financial Corporation 800 Philadelphia Street 4 Brandywine Avenue Indiana, Pennsylvania 15701 Downingtown, Pennsylvania 19335 Attention: Investor Relations Attention: Gerald F. Sopp, Executive Vice President Telephone: (800) 325-2265 and Chief Financial Officer Telephone: (484) 359-3138 You will not be charged for any of these documents that you request. To obtain timely delivery of these documents, you must request them no later than five business days before the date of the DNB special meeting. This means that DNB shareholders requesting documents must do so by September 18 to receive them before the DNB special meeting. You should rely only on the information contained in or incorporated by reference into this document. No one has been authorized to provide you with information that is different from that contained in, or incorporated by reference into, this document. This document is dated August 22, 2019, and you should assume that the information in this document is accurate only as of such date. You should assume that the information incorporated by reference into this document is accurate as of the date of such document. Neither the mailing of this document to DNB shareholders nor the issuance by S&T of shares of S&T common stock in connection with the merger will create any implication to the contrary. This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, or the solicitation of a proxy, in any jurisdiction to or from any person to whom it is unlawful to make any such offer or solicitation in such jurisdiction. Except where the context otherwise indicates, information contained in this document regarding DNB has been provided by DNB, and information contained in this document regarding S&T has been provided by S&T. See "Where You Can Find More Information" for more details. TABLE OF CONTENTS TABLE OF CONTENTS Page QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS ABOUT THE MERGER AND THE DNB SPECIAL MEETING 1 SUMMARY 6 SELECTED CONSOLIDATED HISTORICAL FINANCIAL DATA OF S&T 12 SELECTED CONSOLIDATED HISTORICAL FINANCIAL DATA OF DNB 15

COMPARATIVE HISTORICAL AND UNAUDITED PRO FORMA PER SHARE DATA (Unaudited) 18 COMPARATIVE PER SHARE MARKET PRICE AND DIVIDEND INFORMATION 19 CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS 20 RISK FACTORS 22 THE DNB SPECIAL MEETING 26 DNB PROPOSALS 30 INFORMATION ABOUT S&T 31 INFORMATION ABOUT DNB 32 THE MERGER 33 THE MERGER AGREEMENT 59 ACCOUNTING TREATMENT 74 MATERIAL U.S. FEDERAL INCOME TAX CONSEQUENCES OF THE MERGER 75 DESCRIPTION OF CAPITAL STOCK OF S&T 77 COMPARISON OF SHAREHOLDERS' RIGHTS 78 LEGAL MATTERS 85 EXPERTS 86 SECURITY OWNERSHIP OF CERTAIN BENEFICIAL OWNERS AND MANAGEMENT OF DNB 87 DEADLINES FOR SUBMITTING DNB SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS 89 WHERE YOU CAN FIND MORE INFORMATION 90 ANNEX A: AGREEMENT AND PLAN OF MERGER A-1 ANNEX B: OPINION OF PNC FIG ADVISORY, INC. B-1 ANNEX C: FORM OF VOTING AGREEMENT C-1 i TABLE OF CONTENTS QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS ABOUT THE MERGER AND THE DNB SPECIAL MEETING The following are some questions that you may have about the merger and the DNB special meeting and brief answers to those questions. We urge you to read carefully the remainder of this proxy statement/prospectus because the information in this section does not provide all of the information that might be important to you with respect to the merger and the DNB special meeting. Additional important information is also contained in the documents incorporated by reference into this proxy statement/prospectus. See "Where You Can Find More Information." Q: Why am I receiving this proxy statement/prospectus? S&T has entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of June 5, 2019, with DNB (which, as it may be amended, supplemented or modified from time to time, we refer to as the "merger agreement"). Under the merger agreement, DNB will be merged with and into S&T (which we refer to as the "merger"), with S&T continuing as the surviving corporation (which we refer to as the "surviving corporation"). Immediately following the merger, DNB First, National Association, a wholly owned bank subsidiary of DNB (which we refer to as "DNB Bank"), will merge with and into S&T Bank, S&T's wholly owned bank subsidiary, with S&T Bank continuing as the surviving bank (which we refer to as the "bank merger"). A copy of the merger agreement is included in this proxy statement/prospectus as Annex A .

The merger cannot be completed unless, among other things, DNB shareholders approve the proposal to approve the merger agreement and the transactions contemplated by the merger agreement (which we refer to as the "DNB merger proposal").

In addition, DNB is soliciting proxies from its shareholders with respect to two additional proposals, approvals of which are not conditions to the completion of the merger: a proposal to adjourn the DNB special meeting, if necessary or appropriate, to solicit additional proxies in favor of the DNB merger proposal (which we refer to as the "DNB adjournment proposal"); and

a proposal to adopt an advisory (non-binding) resolution approving the compensation that certain executive officers of DNB may receive in connection with the merger pursuant to agreements or arrangements with DNB (which we refer to as the "DNB compensation proposal"). DNB will hold a special meeting of shareholders to obtain these approvals (which we refer to as the "DNB special meeting"). This proxy statement/prospectus contains important information about the merger and the other proposals being voted on at the special meeting. You should read it carefully and in its entirety. The enclosed materials allow you to have your shares voted by proxy without attending the DNB special meeting. Your vote is important. We encourage you to submit your proxy as soon as possible.

