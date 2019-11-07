Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

DNBulletin: Emergence of global stablecoins calls for proactive approach

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/07/2019 | 03:00am EST

The emergence of global stablecoins provides opportunities for making payments faster and more efficient. Cross-border payments in particular still tend to be too costly and slow. At the same time, public authorities must remain alert and take action where needed, as risks associated with these initiatives must be contained in good time. We believe more information is needed at this point to determine whether current laws and regulations are adequate.

Stablecoins differ from other cryptos

Like Bitcoin and Ethereum, stablecoins are cryptocurrencies, but two key aspects set them apart from the first generation of cryptos. Firstly, stablecoin issuers seek to offer greater price stability by pegging their cryptos to assets such as sovereign bonds or deposits. Secondly, current cryptos have very limited applications, whereas stablecoins can potentially be used on a diverse and global scale. This explains the name 'global stablecoins'.

Libra - the best-known example of a stablecoin

Facebook's Libra is the best-known stablecoin initiative. Facebook has developed Libra to make payments more efficient, cheaper and more widely accessible. Cross-border payments in particular still tend to be complex, costly and slow Facebook seeks to achieve this aim by setting up a new payments system for consumers outside official monetary systems. But banks, too, are developing stablecoins, such as the Utility Settlement Coin, under development by an international banking consortium that includes ING, and the JPM coin, developed by JP Morgan Chase. Unlike Libra, these stablecoins are designed for use in the interbank markets, rather than consumer markets. Other BigTech companies are also venturing into payments, such as Apple with Apple Pay, but they have thus far built on existing payments infrastructures.

Uncharted territory

While we encourage innovation in the financial sector, stablecoin initiatives such as Libra bring a wide range of risks. For instance, there are concerns surrounding money laundering and terrorist financing, tax evasion, privacy, competition and consumer protection. Also, viewed from a central bank perspective, the rise of stablecoins raises questions regarding trust in payment systems, financial stability and monetary policy. In the Netherlands and other euro area countries, the euro is the generally accepted means of payment. As such, it is the foundation of our financial system. Trust in the euro is therefore essential. The successful introduction of a privately-issued generally accepted means of payment on such a wide scale is uncharted territory. Past experience has shown that trust in private money systems can quickly evaporate, thereby undermining the stability of the financial system. Furthermore, stablecoins could diminish the effectiveness of monetary policy, potentially blunting a key macroeconomic policy instrument.

Regulation must be designed at an international level

It is still unclear whether current laws and regulations are sufficient to counter these risks. More information will be needed, including about the legal status of stablecoin initiatives. A key question centres around a holder's claims. Against which entity will those claims be, and what are the relevant parties' roles and obligations? Only when this information is available will it become clearer what laws and regulations apply, and whether further rules are needed to address the risks inherent in stablecoins. Irrespective of this, the appropriate regulatory framework will need to be designed at an international level. One of the ways in which we contribute to this is by fulfilling an active role in the Financial Stability Board (FSB). To do so, the boundary conditions within which global stablecoins can make a responsible contribution to more efficient payments must be clear, as well as whether current laws and regulations offer sufficient safeguards.

Not only must stablecoins be adequately regulated, their emergence also signals room for improvement in international payment systems. Cross-border payments in particular still tend to be costly and slow. The challenge we face is allowing the market to address current inefficiencies while ensuring that the risks described above remain manageable. Within this context, central banks are increasingly considering issues regarding interoperability, opening times and access to the interbank payment system.

Analysis of digital central bank money

The emergence of global stablecoins also raises the question of whether central banks must issue their own central bank money. Doing so could make payments more efficient and future-proof. Within the euro area, this question will need to be answered by the ECB, and the pros and cons will need to be carefully weighed. We are working alongside our international peers to do just that, and we plan to issue an analysis to inform the debate within the ECB.

Disclaimer

DNB - De Nederlandsche Bank published this content on 07 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2019 07:59:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:35aUK shares cheer upbeat earnings updates, trade signals
RE
03:35aAUSTRALIAN COMPETITION AND CONSUMER COMMISSION : Differences in RSP download speeds are growing
PU
03:35aTRAFFIC UPDATE : Indian River Road and Kempsville Road Intersection
PU
03:35aFEDERATED FARMERS OF NEW ZEALAND : Environmental data gaps no basis for current policy swings, Feds says
PU
03:30aAUSTRALIAN PCI® : Construction decline eases as house building approaches stability
PU
03:25aU S DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY : Joint Statement Of Egypt, Ethiopia, Sudan, The United States, And The World Bank
PU
03:17aChina says have agreed with US to cancel tariffs in different phases
RE
03:16aOil rebounds on fresh hopes for U.S.-China trade deal
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1COZIRON RESOURCES LIMITED : Xerox in $33 billion bid for HP - sources
2SIEMENS AG : SIEMENS : cautions about tougher 2020 after beating fourth-quarter forecasts
3MITSUBISHI CORPORATION : MITSUBISHI : to shut Singapore oil-trading unit after unauthorised losses
4MIDEA GROUP CO LTD : GRAPHIC: Foreign holdings of China equities at record
5China mobile payment giants Alipay, WeChat open to international cards

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group