DNBulletin: Energy efficiency is factored in well in the Dutch housing market

The price difference between 'green' homes (with energy labels A, B or C) and 'non-green' homes can well be explained by the costs involved in making non-green dwellings sustainable. These findings follow from research conducted by DNB. The energy labels, which are now mandatory under European legislation, help homebuyers to better factor in expected energy consumption. This encourages homesellers to make their houses more sustainable.
Effective policy for greening the housing market
During the sale of a house, the buyer is generally not well informed about the energy consumption of the house. That is why the European Union made energy labels mandatory for residential property. The energy labels provide information about a dwelling's energy consumption and run from G (least energy-efficient) to A (most energy-efficient). This allows homebuyers to better factor in the expected energy consumption when buying a house. Green homes will then be sold with an added premium.
Such a premium should properly reflect the costs of the investment and the value of the expected energy savings. If the premium is too high, it may discourage homebuyers from purchasing green homes. Similarly, the premium must not be too low, because that may deter home-owners from investing in greening their houses.
Green homes trade against a significant premium
Microdata about the Dutch housing market was used to estimate the premium for 'green' homes. The results in Figure 1 show that homes with an A, B or C label are sold at a premium compared to homes with a D label. Furthermore, houses with an E, F or G label are sold for significantly less than houses with a D label. For houses with a G label, this discount amounts to EUR 13,500 on average.
Figure 1: Estimated premiums per label set off against the investment costs and discounted energy savings
Figure 1 shows the absolute value of the estimated premium of the relevant label against label D (in black) for the entire sample. The figure also shows the investment costs required to attain a specific label (in yellow), taking label D as a starting point and the discounted value of the expected energy savings of the relevant label set off against a D label (in blue).
Figure 1 also contains estimates by the Economic Institute for Construction relating to investment costs and energy savings. These show that in general premiums are reasonably in line with both investment costs and energy savings. The only exception is label A homes, for which the premium is closer to the energy savings. A possible explanation could be that for label A homes the investment costs exceed the energy savings.
The premium for green homes has significantly increased since 2015
Although the Netherlands introduced the energy labels as early as 2008, the Dutch government was given notice of default by the European Commission for the insufficient implementation of policy on energy labels. In 2015 the policy was therefore adjusted and energy labels were made mandatory for homesellers. In addition, the process for obtaining a label was made easier.
Figure 2 shows that the premium before 2015 was considerably lower and in some years did not even differ significantly from 0. 2015 then saw a significant increase of the premium, reaching a peak of almost EUR 10,000. As the investment costs are likely to have declined over the years or remained stable rather than have increased, we may conclude that the premium has only started reflecting investment costs adequately since 2015.
Figure 2: The estimated premium for a green label per year, including 95% confidence intervals
Figure 2 shows the value of a house with a green label (A, B or C) compared to the value of a house with a non-green label (D, E, F or G). Please note that labels have been combined to smaller categories to assess the time variance more reliably. The premiums have been estimated in percentages and multiplied by the average value of a 'non-green' house per year to determine the premium in euros.