DND/CAF Department of National Defence and C : CANEX, Canada’s Military Store, Celebrates 50 Years

September 5, 2018 - Ottawa - National Defence / Canadian Armed Forces

CANEX, Canadian Forces Morale & Welfare Services' (CFMWS) retail operations, often coined as 'Canada's Military Store', celebrates its 50th anniversary of providing goods and services to the Defence community.

First opened in 1968, CANEX currently counts 35 retail outlets across Canada, which includes bases, wings and its e-commerce store, CANEX.ca.

In Canada, business consists of mainly general merchandise with select grocery, petroleum, and food services available at Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) bases / wings and units. In Europe, retail facilities, operated under NATEX, provide similar services benefiting the local NATO communities. CANEX also manages local business concessionaires that add value and convenience to the local CAF community, such as long-standing partners Tim Hortons, Subway, barber shops, and The Personal Insurance Company, to name a few.

Over the past 10 fiscal years, more than $30 million in proceeds from CANEX sales have been reinvested in local base / wing / unit funds for the betterment of morale and wellness of local CAF communities. These funds support a variety of social, sports, and recreational programs including skating, curling, and swimming programs, libraries, hobbyist activities, and more.

CANEX, a division of CFMWS, supports the CAF operational effectiveness by contributing to morale, esprit de corps, and unit cohesion. It employs more than 500 dedicated staff across Canada, many of whom are spouses, partners, and/or dependents of serving CAF members.