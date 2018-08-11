DND/CAF Department of National Defence and C : Defence Minister to visit Canada’s Arctic

August 11, 2018 - Ottawa - National Defence / Canadian Armed Forces

Defence Minister Harjit S. Sajjan will visit tkey Canadian Armed Forces locations in Northern Canada.

The Minister will launch his visit with an announcement in Yellowknife, NT on Monday, August 13. The visit taking place August 13 - 15, 2018 will also include stops at Canadian Forces Station Alert, NU, and the Nanisivik Naval Facility outside of Arctic Bay, NU.

Who: Minister Harjit S. Sajjan

When: Monday, August 13, 2018 2:30 p.m. (MDT)

Location: 440 (Transport) Squadron, 111 Bristol Ave, Yellowknife, NT

-30-

Media interested in attending the event are asked to register in advance. On the day of the event, media should arrive no later than 2:00 p.m. Media parking will be available at 440 (Transport) Squadron's parking lot off 111 Bristol Ave. For more information and to confirm attendance, please contact:

Capt. Soomin Kim

Public Affairs Officer, Joint Task Force North

Phone: 867-873-0700 x 6923

Email: Soomin.Kim@forces.gc.ca