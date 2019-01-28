Log in
DNKEY SOGO W MKL: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

01/28/2019 | 08:16pm EST

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS: DNKEY)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 11, 2019
Class Period: Purchasers of American Depositary Receipts between January 9, 2014 and October 23, 2018

Get additional information about DNKEY: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/danske-bank-a-s-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Sogou Inc. (NYSE: SOGO)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 11, 2019
Class Period: Purchasers of American Depositary Shares pursuant and/or traceable to Sogou's false and misleading Registration Statement and Prospectus issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering on November 9, 2017

Get additional information about SOGO: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/sogou-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 11, 2019
Class Period: Class A shares between August 2, 2018 and October 31, 2018

Get additional information about W: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/wayfair-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Markel Corporation (NYSE: MKL)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 12, 2019
Class Period: July 26, 2017 and December 6, 2018

Get additional information about MKL: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/markel-corporation-loss-submission-form?wire=3

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
Fax. 866.699.3880
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

250x148_wong.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
