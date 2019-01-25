Log in
DNKEY WBT TS XPO: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

01/25/2019 | 12:12pm EST

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS: DNKEY)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 11, 2019
Class Period: Purchasers of American Depositary Receipts between January 9, 2014 and October 23, 2018

Get additional information about DNKEY: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/danske-bank-a-s-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Welbilt, Inc. (NYSE: WBT)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 11, 2019
Class Period: February 24, 2017 and November 2, 2018

Get additional information about WBT: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/welbilt-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE: TS)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 11, 2019
Class Period: May 1, 2014 and November 27, 2018

Get additional information about TS: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/tenaris-s-a-loss-submission-form?wire=3

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 12, 2019
Class Period: February 26, 2014 and December 12, 2018

Get additional information about XPO: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/xpo-logistics-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
Fax. 866.699.3880
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
