DNKEY YRCW SOGO PRGO: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
03/01/2019 | 11:05am EST
NEW YORK, March 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.
Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS: DNKEY) Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 11, 2019 Class Period: Purchasers of American Depositary Receipts between January 9, 2014 and October 23, 2018
Sogou Inc. (NYSE: SOGO) Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 11, 2019 Class Period: Purchasers of American Depositary Shares pursuant and/or traceable to Sogou's false and misleading Registration Statement and Prospectus issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering on November 9, 2017
To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.
Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
CONTACT: Vincent Wong, Esq. 39 East Broadway Suite 304 New York, NY 10002 Tel. 212.425.1140 Fax. 866.699.3880 E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com