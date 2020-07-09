DNR releases Enbridge easement compliance documents

Michigan Department of Natural Resources Director Dan Eichinger today released numerous Enbridge Inc. documents related to the company's easement compliance for its operations in the Mackinac Straits.

In June 2019, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer tasked the DNR with undertaking a comprehensive review of Enbridge compliance with a 1953 easement for the company's dual petroleum pipelines at the straits.

The easement outlines the terms under which Enbridge can operate the pipelines on the bottomlands of the Great Lakes.

The DNR has requested and received from Enbridge numerous documents necessary to complete this review. The documents supplied by Enbridge are now available online for public review.

For more information on Enbridge's Line 5 pipeline, visit Michigan.gov/Line5.