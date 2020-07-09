Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

DNR releases Enbridge easement compliance documents

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/09/2020 | 12:35pm EDT

Michigan Department of Natural Resources Director Dan Eichinger today released numerous Enbridge Inc. documents related to the company's easement compliance for its operations in the Mackinac Straits.

In June 2019, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer tasked the DNR with undertaking a comprehensive review of Enbridge compliance with a 1953 easement for the company's dual petroleum pipelines at the straits.

The easement outlines the terms under which Enbridge can operate the pipelines on the bottomlands of the Great Lakes.

The DNR has requested and received from Enbridge numerous documents necessary to complete this review. The documents supplied by Enbridge are now available online for public review.

For more information on Enbridge's Line 5 pipeline, visit Michigan.gov/Line5.

Disclaimer

State of Michigan published this content on 09 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2020 16:35:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
01:02pOCEAN YIELD : Q2 2020 Presentation
AQ
01:02pASSURANT : Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividends on its Common and Preferred Stock
BU
01:01pFIREDOME : Welcomes Cybersecurity Industry Pioneer Alex Ionescu to Advisory Board
PR
01:01pTORSTAR : Canada's Torstar gets competing takeover bid
RE
01:01pArt's Way Manufacturing Announces Second Quarter And Year To Date Fiscal 2020 Financial Results
PR
01:01pNeuroMetrix Reports DPNCheck® Expansion in China
GL
01:01pOPTIZMO™ Releases Video Interview Series
GL
01:01pNew Research Reveals Adoption and Implementation of Artificial Intelligence in the Enterprise
GL
01:01pContract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Outsourcing Market 2020-2024 | Growing Pharmaceutical Industry to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
01:01pAMSC and ComEd Break Ground on Chicago's REG System to Enhance Resiliency
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BRENNTAG AG : BRENNTAG : 07/09/2020 Brenntag to acquire Thai finished lubes distributor Oils ‘R Us
2BMW AG : RAW MATERIAL SUPPLIES FOR BATTERY CELLS: BMW Group sources sustainable cobalt worth around 100 millio..
3HEIDELBERG PHARMA AG : HEIDELBERG PHARMA AG: Heidelberg Pharma reports on first half-year 2020
4TRYG A/S : TRYG A/S : – Interim report Q2 and H1 2020
5SAP SE : SAP SE : Receives a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group